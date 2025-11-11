When will Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 voting start? Check timings, full list of seats going to polls today

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: Voting for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, which will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates in 122 seats across 20 districts, will take place on Tuesday, November 11, amid tight security arrangements.
The first phase of the Bihar elections, held on November 6, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history — a record 65.08 per cent polling.
The second phase of voting in Bihar will begin at 7 AM and continue till 5 PM. Extra time will also be allotted for those already in line.
Polling in the second phase will be held at 45,399 centres.
Polling officials conducted a mock poll early in the morning to ensure that everything runs smoothly once voting begins.
Valmiki Nagar
Ramnagar (SC)
Narkatiaganj
Bagaha
Lauriya
Nautan
Chanpatia
Bettiah
Sikta
Raxaul
Sugauli
Narkatia
Harsidhi (SC)
Govindganj
Kesaria
Kalyanpur
Pipra
Madhuban
Motihari
Chiraia
Dhaka
Sheohar
Riga
Bathnaha (SC)
Parihar
Sursand
Bajpatti
Sitamarhi
Runnisaidpur
Belsand
Harlakhi
Purnia
Katihar
Kadwa
Balrampur
Pranpur
Manihari (ST)
Barari
Korha (SC)
Bihpur
Gopalpur
Pirpainti (SC)
Kahalgaon
Bhagalpur
Sultanganj
Nathnagar
Amarpur
Dhoraiya (SC)
Banka
Katoria (ST)
Belhar
Ramgarh
Mohania (SC)
Bhabua
Chainpur
Chenari (SC)
Sasaram
Kargahar
Dinara
Nokha
Dehri
Karakat
Benipatti
Arwal
Khajauli
Kurtha
Babubarhi
Jehanabad
Bisfi
Ghosi
Madhubani
Makhdumpur (SC)
Rajnagar (SC)
Goh
Jhanjharpur
Obra
Phulparas
Nabinagar
Laukaha
Aurangabad
Nirmali
Rafiganj
Pipra
Gurua
Supaul
Sherghati
Triveniganj (SC)
Bodh Gaya (SC)
Chhatapur
Gaya Town
Narpatganj
Barachatti (SC)
Raniganj (SC)
Belaganj
Forbesganj
Atri
Araria
Wazirganj
Jokihat
Rajauli (SC)
Sikti
Hisua
Bahadurganj
Nawada
Thakurganj
Gobindpur
Kishanganj
Warsaliganj
Kochadhaman
Rajgir
Amour
Islampur
Baisi
Hilsa
Kasba
Nalanda
Banmankhi (SC)
Harnaut
Rupauli
Asthawan
Dhamdaha
Biharsharif
The fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet hangs in the balance in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).
Other Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).
In Sasaram, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's wife, Snehlata Kushwaha, is contesting as the NDA candidate.
Satendra Sah of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is representing the Mahagathbandhan. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party, has fielded Binay Kumar Singh.
Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, who previously represented the Imamganj seat, is once again testing his party's influence in this key region. HAM(S) has again fielded Deepa Kumari as the NDA candidate. She has represented the seat since 2024. Mahagathbandhan has nominated Ritu Priya Chaudhary. Jan Suraaj Party has fielded Ajeet Kumar.
In Mohania, incumbent MLA Sangita Kumari, who earlier won the seat from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, is seeking to regain the victory from the seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. The grand alliance has extended its support to independent candidate Ravi Shankar Paswan, son of BJP leader and former MP and MLA, Chhedi Paswan, after RJD candidate Shweta Suman's nomination was cancelled.
In Bihpur, sitting BJP MLA Kumar Shailendra is seeking a third consecutive win. He is facing a challenge from Arpana Kumari (VIP), representing the Mahagathbandhan, and Pawan Choudhary (Jan Suraaj).In Gopalpur, JD(U)'s Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal is contesting against Prem Sagar alias Dablu Yadav (VIP) of Mahagathbandhan and Mankeshwar Singh alias Mantu Singh (Jan Suraaj). Pirpainti (SC) seat sees a three-way contest between Murari Pasavan (BJP), Ram Vilash Paswan (RJD), and Ghanshyam Das (Jan Suraaj).
Bhagalpur Assembly constituency is seeing a contest between Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma, BJP's Rohit Pandey, and Jan Suraaj's Abhay Kant Jha.
Sultanganj is witnessing a fight between JD(U)'s sitting MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal, Chandan Kumar (RJD) and Lalan Kumar (Congress).In Nathnagar, Mithun Kumar (LJP-RV) is facing Sheikh Zeyaul Hassan (RJD), Ajay Kumar Roy (Jan Suraaj) and Mohmmad Ismail (AIMIM).
Exit polls are post-voting surveys conducted with voters as they leave polling stations. Once the final phase concludes, exit poll results are expected to be released after 6:30 pm on Tuesday.
The ECI has barred the publication of exit poll data between 7:00 am on 6 November 2025 and 6:30 pm on 11 November 2025.
The counting of votes of the Bihar elections will begin on Friday, 14 November 2025. Final results are expected to be announced the same day, depending on the counting pace and turnout numbers.
(With ANI inputs)