Delhi Election Results 2025: The BJP ousted the AAP from power in the national capital, ending Arvind Kejriwal's 10-year rule. Which exit poll got the Delhi Election Results right? Here's what we know.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended a 27-year-old jinx by winning the Delhi Election 2025. It is poised to form the next government in the national capital—as was predicted by most exit polls.

Several exit polls, including Peoples Pulse, JVC Poll, P-MarQ, People's Insight and Chanakya Strategies, predicted a clean sweep by the BJP. Only three exit polls gave an edge to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and one predicted a hung assembly.

But which exit polls got the Delhi Election results right? Which ones were the closest to the Election Commission's result?

Four exit polls were the closest to the actual Delhi Election results in 2025: Axis My India, P-MarQ, Today's Chanakya, and Poll Diary.

Here's the number of seats they predicted for the AAP, the BJP, and the Congress.

Exit polls AAP BJP Congress Axis My India 15-25 45-55 0 P-MarQ 21-31 39-49 0-1 Today's Chanakya 13-25 45-57 0-3 Poll Diary 18-25 42-50 0-2

Axis My India Delhi Election exit poll results

What did other exit polls predict? People's Insight exit poll gave the BJP and allies 40 to 44 seats and 25 to 29 to AAP, while the P-Marq exit poll predicted 39-49 seats for the BJP and allies and 21-31 seats for AAP.

JVC exit poll predicted that BJP and its allies would get 39-45 seats, and AAP would get 22-31 seats. Chanakya Strategies exit poll said the BJP and allies were likely to get 39-44 seats and the AAP was likely to get 25-28 seats.

Delhi Election Results 2025: Election Commission's data In the Delhi Elections 2025, the BJP ousted the AAP from power in the national capital, ending Arvind Kejriwal's 10-year rule.

According to the Election Commission, the BJP won 48 of the total 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while the AAP won 22 seats. The Congress failed to open its account in the Delhi elections this year.

The AAP saw a 10 per cent drop in its vote share compared to the last Delhi election, while the BJP's increased to nearly 49 per cent.