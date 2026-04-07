Who are the top 10 key candidates to watch in Kerala Assembly Elections 2026?

Campaigning for the Assembly elections in Kerala drew to a close today, 7 April. In the final hours today, top leaders from various political parties made concerted efforts to connect with voters and strengthen their support base across the only state in India ruled by the Left.

Kerala will vote for all 140 seats on 9 April. Kerala has been governed by the CPI(M)-led LDF for the past decade. In the 2021 elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, becoming the first incumbent government since 1977 to win consecutive terms.

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While the fight is seen between LDF and UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party is also seeking to gain some ground in the state. Here is a look at top 10 candidates in the fray on 9 April in Kerala.

1-Pinarayi Vijayan Veteran left leader and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is leading the Left Democratic Front (LDF) battle fighting anti-incumbency. Vijayan has been a central face of the ruling alliance in Kerala and is running for his third term in the assembly from the Dharmadam constituency. Vijayan won the seat in 2016 and 2021.

2 -VD Satheesan V D Satheesan is the Leader of Opposition in Kerala assembly. Congress leader Satheesan has been the main face of his party-led United Democratic Front (UDF), challenging the incumbent UDF. He played a crucial role in shaping the UDF’s campaign in the 2026 Kerala elections.

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Satheesan is contesting from Paravur constituency again. He had been winning this seat since 2001.

3-Rajeev Chandrasekhar The former Union Minister Chandrasekhar is also Kerala unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chandrasekhar is among the key candidates of BJP-led NDA in Kerala for the 9 April polls. Chandrasekhar is contesting from the Nemom seat in Thiruvananthapuram. He lost from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in 2024 general elections to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

4- KK Shailaja Veteran communist leader KK Shailaja is arguably one of the most recognisable faces of the LDF in the battle for Kerala assembly. The former minister is contesting from the Peravoor constituency in Kannur district. She had won 2021 election from Mattanur seat.

Widely known as ‘Shailaja Teacher,’ she is often praised for her role in handling the Nipah and COVID-19 outbreaks.

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5- Ramesh Chennithala Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is another prominent UDF face. Chennithala is in the race for Kerala assembly from Haripad seat in Alappuzha district. He has been winning the seat since 2011

6- V Muraleedharan Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan of the BJP, is contesting from the Kazhakootam seat on 9 April. Muraleedharan has had limited electoral success in the state, like most of the BJP leaders, yet his role in this election reflects the BJP’s push to gain a ground in Kerala.

7- Veena George Health minister Veena George is another prominent LDF face in the fray. She is contesting from the Aranmula constituency.

A former journalist, George is also recognized for her role in managing Kerala’s public health responses in recent years. She won the seat in 2016 and 2021.

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8- Chandy Oomen Chandy Oommen is a popular Congress face in the opposition UDF. He is contesting again from Puthuppally seat in Kottayam district. Chandy Oommen is son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. He won the seat, held by his late father, in 2023 bypolls.

9-V Sivankutty CPI (M) leader and state education minister V Sivankutty is a key LDF face in this election. Sivankutty is contesting from the Nemom seat in Thiruvananthapuram. Nemom was the first assembly seat won by the BJP in the state assembly.

BJP's O Rajagopal had won the seat in 2016. Sivankutty, however, won it back in 2021 defeating BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan, while Congress leader K Muraleedharan finished third.

10- Sunny Joseph Congress leader Sunny Joseph is a key UDF face and is contesting from the Peravoor constituency in Kannur district. Known for his low-profile yet consistent grassroots work, Joseph has built a reliable support base over the years. Joseph has represented the seat since 2011.