Who is Divya Gautam? Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin to contest Bihar Election as Left candidate

Divya Gautam is one of the Left candidates in the upcoming 2025 Bihar elections. She has been named as a candidate of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation. She will contest from the Digha assembly constituency in Bihar, the party formally announced on Tuesday, October 14.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, or CPI (ML) Liberation, is part of the opposition alliance 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar. The alliance also comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

Who is Divya Gautam? Divya Gautam is a former leader of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the cousin of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Gautam has always been involved in social service work. She is a well-known face in student politics as an AISA leader, which is the student wing of CPI-ML.

The former AISA leader has been announced Bihar election candidate by Bihar’s CPI(ML) from Patna’s Digha assembly constituency.

According to reports, she will file her nomination on Wednesday.

Divya Gautam's education: She holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication from Patna College, NDTV reported. She also has a postgraduate degree in journalism and mass communication.

As per the report, Gautam has also served as an assistant professor at Patna Women's College. Previously, she served as a supply inspector at the food and consumer protection department of the Bihar government.

Her bio on her Instagram profile read, “Mass Communication Assistant Professor.. Theatre artist.. Social Science Researcher... Civil Services Mentor.. AntiCaste Feminist Socialist.”

Don’t want to use Sushant’s name in politics: Divya Gautam Speaking to NDTV, Gautam said she is "grateful" that people recognise her with Rajput's name.

"I am a theatre artist. I do a play on his birthday every year. But I don't want to use his name in my politics," she was quoted by NDTV as saying as she broke down while remembering the actor.

"I don't want to colour his name the way other political parties want to do," Gautam said, adding that she didn't use Rajput's popularity when she was contesting the students' union election.

"I cannot say that I am not the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput. People recognise me with his name. I am grateful for that," she said.