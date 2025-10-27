Who is KC Sinha? Famous mathematician in Bihar Election 2025 says ‘one formula’ to fix state's woes is… | Exclusive

Professor and author Krishna Chandra (KC) Sinha is contesting the Bihar Elections for the first time. He has been fielded as the candidate by strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party from Kumhrar Vidhan Sabha seat.

In an exclusive interview with Mint, Professor KC Sinha shared “one formula” that he believes can address Bihar's development issues in various fields, including education, health, employment, and politics. The Jan Suraaj's candidate from Kumhrar also shed light on some similarities and differences between Mathematics and politics.

Before delving into KC Sinha's point of view, here's a brief profile on KC Sinha and what makes him famous:

Who is KC Sinha? Professor KC Sinha was born on December 29, 1954 in the Bhojpur district of Bihar. Scarcity of resources during his school and college days could not limit his ambition to reach the top.

According to news agency PTI, Sinha said earlier he inherited his fighting spirit from his parents, Late Rewati Raman Prasad and Late Lakshmi Devi.

KC Sinha campaign for elections

Mathematician: KC Sinha is better known as an author, Mathematician and academic. He has authored as many as 70 books in Mathematics.

For almost 40 years, KC Sinha's books have helped hundreds of thousands of students crack one of the most difficult exams in the world – IIT-JEE and they continue to do so even now.

That’s not another several hundreds of thousands of students benefit from his K-12 books in their primary; middle and secondary school every year Prof. Sinha is known for quality teaching, research and innovation.

Academic: KC Sinha served as:

1. Head of the department of Mathematics

2. Dean faculty of science of Patna University

3. Former Principal of Patna Science College (arguably Bihar’s best college)

4. Former Vice Chancellor of Nalanda Open University.

5. Acting Vice Chancellor of Patna University, Veer Kunwar Singh University, Jay Prakash University and Magadh University.

Awards and recognition: He has won several prestigious awards including the “Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Shiksha Puraskar” (highest state education award), the “Icons of Bihar” award, “Global Excellence Award” and Pioneers of India award by Central Union Minister Dr.Jitendra Singh at New Delhi in August 2024.

Social welfare: Prof. Sinha actively supported the cause of making quality education accessible to the disadvantaged but meritorious sections of society.

He has been a part of initiatives such as the Awasar Trust to train students for JEE free of cost. He's now running a special program of the Education Department of Bihar and Bihar Mathematical Society to train students free of cost at IIT Patna.

Professor KC Sinha campaigns for election

New entrant in electoral politics: This is the first time KC Sinha will be stepping into the world of electoral politics. Jan Suraaj has fielded him from the Kumhrar assembly seat – which is a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Why did KC Sinha choose Jan Suraaj and Kumhrar assembly seat? Professor KC Sinha told Mint that he and Prashant Kishor know each other quite well and that he is impressed by his vision.

"I'm impressed by his [Prashant Kishor] vision, and he wants to do something for Bihar, for the development of Bihar. And I too do want to do something for Bihar," KC Sinha said.

He said that Prashant Kishor decided to field him from Kumhrar because the region is "the centre of education". It has two universities — Patna and Patliputra universities. "And I am the man from education, so he thought that I may be fit for the seat," he said.

KC Sinha's 'one formula' to ‘solve’ Bihar issues When asked what the "one formula" he thinks could “solve” Bihar’s political and development issues, KC Sinha said it's education.

"The only solution to all problems is education, quality education. If students of Bihar get quality education, they can go into different fields and excel and bring development in our state," he said.

KC Sinha finds similarities between politics and mathematics The prominent author and Jan Suraaj candidate said he could utilise his knowledge and experience in mathematics to frame policies that benefit students and overall enhance the quality of education in the state.

"In politics, polarisation is there on the basis of caste equation, religion. I always say that polarisation will always be there but it should be on the basis of education, health, law and order, and technology," KC Sinha said.

KC Sinha tells what politics taught him that textbooks never could "In maths, we need a theoretical solution, but in politics we need practical solution," KC Sinha said.

How KC Sinha plans to bring reform in education in Bihar KC Sinha said one must give proper attention to quantity and quality. He said the government is doing something, but that is not enough.

"Quantity and quality both should be maintained. Quantity means more and more persons, more persons should be educated. And quality means they should get quality education so that they can excel in whichever field they choose," he said.

Sharing his views on coaching culture, KC Sinha said, "There's no need for any such coaching. Teaching in schools and colleges, there is no need for any additional purchase. In our time, there was no such question, and we would get sufficient quality material, quality lectures of learning scholars and professors," he said.

Bihar Elections 2025 The Bihar Elections will be held in November this year. The voting will take place in two phases – on November 6 and November 11. The Bihar Election Results will be declared on November 14. Click here to check full schedule