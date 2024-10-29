Who is Narendra Mehta? Meet BJP candidate from Mira Bhayandar who lost to Geeta Jain in 2019 Maharashtra polls

The BJP on Tuesday nominated Narendra Mehta as the party candidate from Mira Bhayandar's seat, disregarding other aspirants, including Geeta Jain for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 20, 2024

Livemint
Updated29 Oct 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Who is Narendra Mehta? Meet BJP candidate from Mira Bhayandar who lost to Geeta Jain in 2019 Maharashtra polls
Who is Narendra Mehta? Meet BJP candidate from Mira Bhayandar who lost to Geeta Jain in 2019 Maharashtra polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday nominated Narendra Mehta as the party candidate from Mira Bhayandar's seat, disregarding other aspirants, including Geeta Jain—the sitting independent MLA from Mira Bhayandar who had declared her support for the Mahayuti alliance—for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 20, 2024.

It is important to note that in the 2019 Assembly elections, the saffron party fielded Narendra Mehta from the Mira Bhayandar seat. At that time, Jain rebelled against the party decision and contested as an Independent candidate and defeated the party candidate Narendra Mehta with a margin of 15,535 votes. After the election results were declared, Jain pledged her support to Mahayuti.

Also Read | Maharashtra: NCP fields Nawab Malik from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat

Who is Narendra Mehta?

Former MLA Narendra Mehta—Leader of Opposition in Mira Bhayandar Mahanagar Palika—was born on September 25, 1972 in Desuri village (Pali District) of Rajasthan. His childhood was full of struggle as his father died when he was only 7 years old.

In 1977, his father Shri Lalchandji arrived in Bhayander from Marwar with his family. They settled near a grocery shop on Balaram Paril Road (B.P. Road) in Bhayander East. In 1979, his father passed away, leaving his mother to manage both the shop and the children's education.

Also Read | Maharashtra Polls: Anil Deshmukh’s son fielded from Katol in NCP-SP’s 4th list

He was forced to dropout school at 8th standard as being the eldest among 4 siblings, all the responsibility fell on his shoulders after his father's untimely death.

Mehta went on to join politics and become the mayor of Mira-Bhayander Municipal corporation in 2007. Mehta was elected MLA from Mira Bhayandar constituency in 2014. Mehta's advocacy for the metro project, sports grounds and JRUC bus services highlighted his commitment to the development and modernization of Mira Bhayandar, aiming to transform the region into a more accessible and commuter-friendly area.

Separately, on the last day of filing of nomination papers, the BJP today released the name of one more candidates for the next month's assembly elections besides Narendra Mehta. The party fielded Sudhir Parwe from Umred (SC) assembly segment in Nagpur district.

Also Read | Maharashtra election: It’s Aaditya Thackeray vs Milind Deora on Worli seat

Elections to the 288-member assembly will be held on November 20, while the counting of votes will take place three days later. The BJP is contesting the elections as part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance also comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsWho is Narendra Mehta? Meet BJP candidate from Mira Bhayandar who lost to Geeta Jain in 2019 Maharashtra polls

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,412.30
    03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    859.4 (10.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,834.25
    03:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    272.25 (4.15%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.55
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    4.8 (2.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.