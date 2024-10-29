Who is Narendra Mehta? Meet BJP candidate from Mira Bhayandar who lost to Geeta Jain in 2019 Maharashtra polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday nominated Narendra Mehta as the party candidate from Mira Bhayandar's seat, disregarding other aspirants, including Geeta Jain—the sitting independent MLA from Mira Bhayandar who had declared her support for the Mahayuti alliance—for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 20, 2024.

It is important to note that in the 2019 Assembly elections, the saffron party fielded Narendra Mehta from the Mira Bhayandar seat. At that time, Jain rebelled against the party decision and contested as an Independent candidate and defeated the party candidate Narendra Mehta with a margin of 15,535 votes. After the election results were declared, Jain pledged her support to Mahayuti.

Who is Narendra Mehta? Former MLA Narendra Mehta—Leader of Opposition in Mira Bhayandar Mahanagar Palika—was born on September 25, 1972 in Desuri village (Pali District) of Rajasthan. His childhood was full of struggle as his father died when he was only 7 years old.

In 1977, his father Shri Lalchandji arrived in Bhayander from Marwar with his family. They settled near a grocery shop on Balaram Paril Road (B.P. Road) in Bhayander East. In 1979, his father passed away, leaving his mother to manage both the shop and the children's education.

He was forced to dropout school at 8th standard as being the eldest among 4 siblings, all the responsibility fell on his shoulders after his father's untimely death.

Mehta went on to join politics and become the mayor of Mira-Bhayander Municipal corporation in 2007. Mehta was elected MLA from Mira Bhayandar constituency in 2014. Mehta's advocacy for the metro project, sports grounds and JRUC bus services highlighted his commitment to the development and modernization of Mira Bhayandar, aiming to transform the region into a more accessible and commuter-friendly area.

Separately, on the last day of filing of nomination papers, the BJP today released the name of one more candidates for the next month's assembly elections besides Narendra Mehta. The party fielded Sudhir Parwe from Umred (SC) assembly segment in Nagpur district.