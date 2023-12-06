The Assembly Election 2023 results were out on December 3 for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Mizoram results were declared on the following day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Election Results Live Updates The Bharatiya Janata Party will remain in power in Madhya Pradesh while it has toppled the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The Grand Old Party, on the other hand, managed to claim Telangana. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) won 27 out of 40 seats in Mizoram.

Who'll be Rajasthan CM? BJP leader Bahadur Singh Koli has said that people in Rajasthan want Vasundhara Raje to become the next chief minister. He has also said that Raje's popularity will be discussed in the party meeting. However, the fact is that the picture is still unclear. Potential CM candidates in Rajasthan also include Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, 'Yogi of Rajasthan' Baba Balak Nath and Diya Kumari among others.

Who'll be Madhya Pradesh CM? Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the present CM of the state, has been hailed for the BJP's victory. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said after the results, "Ladli Behna scheme is a game-changer and the full credit for it goes to Shivraj Singh Chouhan." Chouhan, however, has said that he doesn't consider himself as a CM contender.

"I have never been a contender for the Chief Minister post, nor am I today. As a worker, I will always do whatever work the party gives me with my full dedication, capacity and honesty," ANI quoted CM Chouhan as saying.

Also Read: India is becoming 'Modi-fied': How political leaders have reacted to BJP's thumping victory in 3 states Meanwhile, names like Prahlad Singh Patel - the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, and BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya - a former mayor of Indore are also doing rounds. Scindia's name is in the fray as well.

Who’ll be Chhattisgarh CM? The frontrunner for the top post is Raman Singh. The former Chhattisgarh chief minister is a BJP veteran. Singh has already served as the CM for three terms. Now, the saffron party has to decide if it wants to give him a chance for the fourth term. Arun Sao, considered the BJP’s OBC face in the state, may also be considered if the party decides to choose a new leader.

Who’ll be Telangana CM? There is less confusion when it comes to Telangana. During the Congress Legislative Party meeting on December 5, Revanth Reddy was unanimously elected to be the next chief minister of Telangana. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government will take place on December 7.

Who'll be Mizoram CM? The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), under the leadership of former IPS Shri Lalduhoma, proved all pre-result speculations wrong by winning 27 out of 40 seats in Mizoram. Lalduhoma, who was once a member of the Congress party, is all set to become the next chief minister of the North-Eastern state. "We are friends of farmers and we have to give them that top priority," Lalduhoma said after winning the election.

(With ANI inputs)

