Who will be Maharashtra’s next CM? As exit polls predict victory for Mahayuti, Devendra Fadnavis says ’there is no…’

Maharashtra Elections: With most exit polls predicting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led-Mahayuti's victory in Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asserted that the saffron party always gains an advantage whenever there is an increase in voter turnout.

Maharashtra polled approximately 65 per cent votes in the election for 288 seats in the state, which saw a keen contest between Mahayuti and MVA.

Fadnavis, who is also the BJP's candidate from Nagpur South-West constituency, said that their experience is that when the voting percentage increases, it benefits them.

“We will get the benefit and our government will be formed in Maharashtra. The voting percentage may have increased due to pro-incumbency. It means feeling affection for the government,” said the Deputy CM.

Fadnavis further stated that they have received information that the percentage of women voting for them has increased due to the Ladki Bahin scheme.

However, the Deputy CM clarified that there is no discussion about the CM post at the moment.

"After the results are out, we will sit together and decide," the BJP leader added.

While Mahayuti leaders have exuded confidence that they will win the election, Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners have rejected the exit polls, saying they will emerge the winner.

Rejecting exit poll predictions, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called them “a fraud”.

"We saw the '400 paar' data of the Exit Polls during the Lok Sabha elections, we saw Congress crossing 60 in the Haryana Elections. Exit polls in this country are a fraud. Now, they are giving data for Maharashtra. Don't trust exit polls,” Raut told ANI.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed that they are winning 160 seats and Maha Vikas Aghadi is forming the government.

What exit polls have predicted? Republic TV-PMARQ exit poll: The Mahayuti alliance could win 137-157. Maha Vikas Aghadi could get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

Matrize exit poll: Projected 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance and 110-130 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi. Others could get 8-10 seats.