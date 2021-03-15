Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured the government employees of West Bengal that his party will implement the seventh pay commission for them if Bhartiya Janata Party is voted to power in the Assembly elections.

Speaking at a rally in Ranibandh, West Bengal, Shah also took a jibe at the recent Nandigram incident where West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that she got severely hurt after being attacked. "Mamata Banerjee got hurt recently and is in pain, but what about the pain of families of BJP workers killed in TMC's rule," demanded Shah during the rally.

Banerjee was injured in her left leg, head and chest while campaigning in Nandigram on March 10 after filing her nomination, an incident the ruling TMC claimed was a "BJP conspiracy to take her life". She was recently discharged from a state-run hospital after treatment.

In context to Mamata calling the Nandigram incident a 'conspiracy,' Shah said, "I am a little late today because of some glitch in my helicopter but I won't call it a conspiracy."

"People voted TMC for 'Ma Mati Manush' sarkar, expected political violence to end, but opposite happened. Violence and corruption increased,tribals had to pay ₹100 for a certificate. Bring BJP govt, no tribal will have to pay for certificate," said Sh

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.





