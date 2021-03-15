Will bring 7th Pay Commission if voted in power: Amit Shah in West Bengal

Speaking at a rally in Ranibandh, West Bengal, Shah also took a jibe at the recent Nandigram incident where West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that she got severely hurt after being attacked. "Mamata Banerjee got hurt recently and is in pain, but what about the pain of families of BJP workers killed in TMC's rule," demanded Shah during the rally.

