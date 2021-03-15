West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday promised that her party will deliver free ration to the people of West Bengal at their doorsteps and pension to widows and elderly tribals if it is voted to power for the third time.

"TMC government will remain in power, you will continue to get free ration. We will deliver ration to your doorstep. You don't have to come to the shop after May," said Banerjee.

"My government has taken the decision in the budget to give ₹1,000 to all the widows," she said adding that a pension of ₹2,000 was also provided in the Budget for tribals aged above 60 years.

"This is the only state that has not snatched the land rights of tribals," Banerjee said.

Slamming BJP she said, "Did they give you ₹15 lakhs as they promised? Remember, people cannot be purchased with money. On one side, we are doing development activities and on the other side BJP is increasing fuel and gas prices".

Banerjee said to the people at the rally, "Don't bow down your head. If ideologies, character, moral and values are lost, everything will be lost."Condemning the central government, she said, "They torture media and is trying to shut our mouth. Till I am able to speak I will continue to raise my voice."

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Congress is fighting the polls alliance with Left parties, and it will contest on 92 seats in the state. In the last Assembly elections, Congress won 45 seats and claimed the berth of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

However, in the recent polls for Lok Sabha, the party managed to secure only two out of 42 seats in the state while BJP won 18 seats and secured the second position in West Bengal.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

