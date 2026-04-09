Will exit polls for Assam, Kerala and Puducherry be released today? Here is what Election Commission said

All assembly seats of Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are voting today. Tamil Nadu will vote on 23 April and West Bengal will have a two-phase election on 23 April 23 and 29 April.

But there won’t be Exit Polls today. Why? Because the polling season is spread out and the ban on exit polls imposed by Election Commission of India will remain active until the last vote is cast.

The poll panel in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-Section 1 of Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and having regard to the provisions of sub-Section (2) of the said Act, has notified that the conduct and dissemination of exit polls shall be prohibited from 7 am on 9 April (Thursday) till 6.30 pm on 29 April, covering the voting period across five assembly elections. It has warned that any violation could invite legal action, including jail time or fines.

The second and last phase of West Bengal elections is scheduled on 29 April.

The poll panel made it clear that conducting or broadcasting exit polls during this window will break the law. It pointed to Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and said the offence is “punishable with imprisonment up to a period of two years, or with fine or both”.

What are exit polls? Exit Polls are poll predictions by different pollsters done soon after the voting ends on poll day.

The predictions are based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies after the polling. While the idea behind exit polls is to accurately reflect public sentiment before the actual results are announced, their accuracy has faced scrutiny in the past.

View full Image View full Image The predictions are based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies after the polling. While the idea behind exit polls is to accurately reflect public sentiment before the actual results are announced, their accuracy has faced scrutiny in the past.

Exit polls have historically been known to be inaccurate. The actual results will be known only after the real counting.

Axis My India statement Psephologist Pradeep Gupta-led Axis My India will not publish any pre-poll or opinion polls before 29 April.

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"This is to inform you all that Axis My India never publishes any kind of pre-poll/opinion poll. This will hold true for the entire period till the exit polls are released by us after the elections as per ECI guidelines, on 29 April 2026, 6.30 PM onwards," Axis My India said in a statement.

Voting details for today

Conducting or broadcasting exit polls during this window will break the law.

Assam has 126 seats and Kerala has 140 seats. Today's voting is being held at 31,486 polling stations across Assam, 30,471 polling stations in Kerala and 1,099 polling stations in Puducherry.