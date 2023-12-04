The strength of women MLAs in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan assemblies remains much below the one-third mark as provided under the women's reservation bill passed by Parliament recently, data compiled by think tank PRS Legislative Research said.

In Chhattisgarh, 21% of its newly elected lawmakers are women. In 2018, Chhattisgarh had 13 women MLAs, 14% of the total, which has gone up to 19 women now.

In Telangana, the number of women MLAs went up to 10, or 8% of the total. In 2018, the state sent six women to its assembly.

In Rajasthan, the number of women MLAs was 24 in 2018, which came down to 20 this time. Their number in the Rajasthan assembly has never exceeded 15%, the report said.

In Madhya Pradesh, 30 women were elected to the assembly in 2013, while in 2018, only 21 women could find a place in the House. This time, 27 women candidates got elected in Madhya Pradesh.

A rise in older MLAs has been reported in the recently held assembly election in four states.

In Chhattisgarh, the proportion of MLAs above the age of 55 years is 41% in the new assembly.

In 2008, the state had 16% of MLAs above this mark, with the number going up to 29% in 2013, and to 40% in 2018.

In MP, 50% of MLAs are above the age of 55 this time. This proportion was 38% in 2018, 30% in 2013, and 21% in 2008.

In Rajasthan, in 2018, 48% of the elected members (95 out of 200), were above 55. The proportion has marginally decreased in the new Assembly, settling at 46%.

In Telangana, the average age of the newly elected MLAs is 56. The proportion of MLAs above 55 there has increased from 39% in 2018 to 60% in 2023.

When it comes to education, in Chhattisgarh, the proportion of MLAs with at least a graduate degree has reduced from 69% in 2018 to 59% in 2023.

In MP, the proportion of MLAs with graduation degrees was 44% in 2018.

It has come down to 36% in the latest assembly, while the number of post-graduates has gone up from 27% to 35%.

A majority of the MLAs in Rajasthan have a graduate degree. In 2018 more than half of the elected women and about a quarter of the elected men were post-graduates. The proportion remains similar in 2023.

In Telangana, 72 MLAs elected in 2023 have at least a graduate degree. This is 15% lower than the number in 2018 when it was 85.

