Women voters outnumber men in 4 states: Chief Election Commissioner

Women voters outnumber men in 4 states: Chief Election Commissioner

Women voters wearing face masks display identity cards as they wait to cast their votes 
1 min read . 07:41 PM IST Livemint

  • The difference was striking in Uttarakhand with women clocking 67.2% turnout as against 62.6% male voting. 
  • Goa also witnessed 80.96% women against 78.19% men voters

Women voters' turnout exceeded men's in Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur & several constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Election Commissioner pointed out, as reported by news agency ANI. “The difference was striking in Uttarakhand with women clocking 67.2% turnout as against 62.6% male voting. Goa also witnessed 80.96% women against 78.19% men voters."

In Manipur, 90% of women electors voted as against 88% men voters. Out of six phases in UP, in 3 phases women voters turnout exceeded men's. Male voters were 51.03% while women turnout was 62.62%, Chief Election Commissioner said. 

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Voters in Uttarakhand and Goa had cast their votes on 14 February where the election took place in a single phase The 117-member Punjab Assembly went to the polls on February 20. Elections in Manipur were held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

One of the larger states that went to polls this year, polls were conducted in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7.

