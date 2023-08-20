‘Your ‘Chacha’ has come’: Kejriwal's jibe at 'Mama' Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he announces sops in Madhya Pradesh1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:39 PM IST
‘Chacha’ Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at ‘Mama’ Shivraj Singh Chouhan while announcing election sops including free electricity and unemployment allowance in Madhya Pradesh
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is often referred to as ‘Mama’, saying that don’t trust him as ‘your Chacha (alluding to himself) has come’, as he announced election sops for the state ahead of the Assembly election 2023.