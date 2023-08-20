Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is often referred to as ‘Mama’, saying that don’t trust him as ‘your Chacha (alluding to himself) has come’, as he announced election sops for the state ahead of the Assembly election 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal said, “I got to know there is a 'Mama' in Madhya Pradesh. He has cheated his nephews and nieces, do not trust him. Now your 'Chacha' has come, do not trust your 'Mama', show trust in your 'Chacha'", extending a promise that he will build “schools, colleges and hospitals" and “provide jobs for the youth of Madhya Pradesh."

Arvind Kejriwal also announced some guarantees for the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 due later this year. The AAP convenor announced 300 units of free electricity to every household in Madhya Pradesh if the party is elected to power in the Assembly polls.

"Today we are releasing 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee'...I guarantee to provide 24-hour electricity in the state. The people of the state have tried these two parties [Congress and BJP] for the last 75 years, but none of them provided electricity in the state. If you want power supply, vote for AAP and if you want power cut, vote for these two parties," Arvind Kejriwal said.

The slew of guarantees also included ₹3,000 unemployment allowance for all the youths, government jobs and free education for all the children in Madhya Pradesh.

The AAP has committed to enhancing the condition of all government schools in Madhya Pradesh, while also vowing to prevent unjustified fee increases in private schools.

The party has also promised 24-hour electricity supply to all villages and cities if the party wins in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023. Free treatment for every citizen and all tests, medicines will be free, Arvind Kejriwal announced in the slew of promises for the state.