Zeeshan Siddique election results 2024 LIVE: Bandra East battle begins; Mahayuti leads in Maharashtra, says early trends

Zeeshan Siddique Election Results 2024 LIVE: The Bandra East assembly seat is set to witness the clash between NCP's Zeeshan Siddique and Shiv Sena's Varun Sardesai. Vote counting has begun, and postal ballots are being counted first.

Sudeshna Ghoshal, Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated23 Nov 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Zeeshan Siddique Election Results 2024: All eyes set for Bandra East; Mahayuti leading in Maharashtra, says early trends
Zeeshan Siddique Election Results 2024: All eyes set for Bandra East; Mahayuti leading in Maharashtra, says early trends(Instagram)

Zeeshan Siddique election results 2024 LIVE: Zeeshan Siddique is contesting from the Bandra East seat in the assembly election results. Siddique represents the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. 

According to TV reports, the early trends show an edge for the Mahayuti in Maharashtra. The Mahayuti is currently leading at 88 seats, while the MVA trails at 48 seats, according to NDTV. 

The counting for the State Assembly election results began at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 23. Maharashtra is all set to witness a high-stakes battle between the political parties aiming to form a new government.

Zeeshan Siddique joined Ajit Pawar's NCP faction in October after being expelled from the Congress over alleged cross-voting in the Maharashtra legislative council elections. Siddique denied the alleged charges. 

Siddique is now fighting for the same seat (Bandra East), which he won with the Congress party in the 2019 elections. 

“This is an emotional day for me and my family. I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare for believing in me in these tough times. I have got the nomination from Bandra East, I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will definitely win Bandra East yet again,” Siddique said in October, according to multiple media reports.

Siddique will be contesting against Varun Sardesai, the assembly election candidate for Shiv Sena (UBT). Sardesai is the cousin of Aaditya Thackeray.

Siddique's first vote after Baba Siddique's demise

On a personal note, while voting on Wednesday, November 20, Zeeshan Siddique shared with the media that it was the first time he was voting without his father, Baba Siddique.

Baba Siddique joined NCP in February this year, and he was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12. Later, Lawrence Bishnoi's gang took responsibility for the high-profile murder.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 09:00 AM IST
