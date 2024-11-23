Zeeshan Siddique election results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for the high-stakes battle in Maharashtra is scheduled for today.
The battle calls for a close watch as Baba Siddique's son, Zeeshan Siddique, from the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) fights from Bandra East, to take on Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Varun Sardesai. Sardesai is Aaditya Thackeray's cousin.
Zeeshan Siddique, who won the seat in 2019 on Congress ticket, was expelled from the grand old party in August this year. Zeeshan's father Baba Siddique, who also switched from Congress to NCP, was shot dead by gangsters outside his office in October.
Zeeshan Siddique, while casting his vote on Wednesday, shared that 2024 Maharashtra Elections were the first time that he was voting without his father. “For the first time, I have come alone to vote…This is different, but will have to be done.." he said, reported ANI.
While Baba Siddique had joined the NCP in February, his son Zeeshan had not officially joined the party. He was however seen sharing stage with Ajit Pawar.
The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises of the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes Shiv Sena (UBT faction), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.
Zeeshan Siddique election results 2024 LIVE: A look at Baba Siddique's son
Zeeshan Siddique election results 2024 LIVE: Zeeshan Siddique joined NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) after he was expelled from the Congress in August. His campaign focused around housing rights and the welfare of the weaker sections.
Zeeshan Siddique election results 2024 LIVE: Who is Varun Sardesai, Zeeshan Siddique's opponent?
Zeeshan Siddique election results 2024 LIVE: Varun Sardesai is making his electoral debut with Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket from the Bandra East seat. He is Aaditya Thackeray's cousin.
Zeeshan Siddique election results 2024 LIVE: A look at the Bandra East constituency
Zeeshan Siddique election results 2024 LIVE: Bandra East is a constituency with a mix of slum pockets and upscale areas like the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). It faces issues of slum redevelopment, traffic congestion and lack of public amenities.
Zeeshan Siddique election results 2024 LIVE: Officials gear up for voting in Maharashtra | In pics
Zeeshan Siddique election results 2024 LIVE: The stage for counting of votes is all set in Maharashtra. Officials have geared up for the counting to begin at 8 am.
Zeeshan Siddique election results 2024 LIVE: Election Commission to begin counting of votes at 8 am
Zeeshan Siddique election results 2024 LIVE: Election Commission is all set to begin the counting of votes from 8 am for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
Zeeshan Siddique election results 2024 LIVE: Baba Siddique's son shares emotional moment while voting
Zeeshan Siddique election results 2024 LIVE: While casting his vote on Wednesday, Zeeshan Siddique said that it was the first time that he ‘voted alone’, after his father was shot dead. Every time he would vote along with his father.