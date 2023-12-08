ZPM chief Lalduhoma to be sworn in as Mizoram CM today

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma is all set to be sworn in as the new chief minister of Mizoram today, December 8, Friday. Officials said that several other party leaders will also take oath as ministers on the same day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma and other ministers at the Raj Bhavan complex if the weather is clear in Aizawl. The state capital witnessed heavy rain on Thursday.

In case it is not so, the program will be shifted to the annex building of the assembly, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

Following Monday's assembly polls, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) secured a decisive victory, unseating the reigning Mizo National Front (MNF) with a substantial lead, securing 27 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress lagged significantly behind, securing two and one seat, respectively.

ZPM media cell general secretary Eddy Zosangliana said that the Val Upa Council, an advisory body of the party, met Lalduhoma on Wednesday to decide the formation of the council of ministers. With a 40-member assembly, Mizoram can have 12 ministers, including the chief minister.

After forming the government, Lalduhoma promised that his party would make a resource mobilization team for financial reforms. "Mizoram is facing financial crises... That is what we are going to inherit from the outgoing government...We are going to fulfill our commitment... Financial reform is necessary, and for that, we are going to make a resource mobilization team."

He also emphasized that should his party assume power in the November 7 assembly elections in Mizoram, farmers would be accorded the highest priority. He additionally committed to the construction of three new hydroelectric dams, aiming to generate approximately 300 MW of power, and assured that there would be no increase in power tariffs for the ensuing five years.

