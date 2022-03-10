Assembly polls result 2022: PM Modi says BJP made history; it's 'jeet ka chauka'

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the BJP workers after his party's landslide victory in four states today, says BJP's vote share has increased in Manipur, UP and Goa, even after being an incumbent government
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the BJP workers after his party's landslide victory in four states today, thanked all voters and stated that this is the first time a chief minister will be elected for a second term in UP.
“We had said before that Holi will start from March 10. It's a 'victory 4' by our NDA workers. I thank all voters for participating in this festival of democracy and ensuring BJP this victory. For the first time, a CM will be elected for a second term," said Modi.
The BJP's vote share has increased in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Goa, even after being an incumbent government, he said. “All exit polls were proven incorrect in Goa, and the people of Goa have given us the chance to serve them for the third consecutive time," said the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister said with the “untiring hard work" of every small party worker, the NDA has set a boundary of victory. “UP has given many prime ministers to the country, but this is the first instance of a chief minister who has been granted another successive term. After 37 years in UP, the government has come for the second time in a row," said PM Modi.
"It is a day of zest and festivities and this enthusiasm is for India's democracy," Modi said, while addressing BJP workers at the party's headquarters following its win in four state polls, and described it as 'jeet ka chauka'.
Slamming the opposition, PM Modi said a day will come when sun will set on dynastic politics in the country; people indicated this in these polls as well, he added. "When thousands of Indians were stranded in Ukraine, some people tried to fuel insecurity among them and worries of their families," he said.
PM Modi-led BJP is heading towards a major victory in four Assembly polls out of five.
