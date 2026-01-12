'I'll kick': At Maharashtra civic polls rally, Raj Thackeray warns ‘people from UP, Bihar’ against Hindi imposition

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said at a rally in Mumbai on Sunday that people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar "should understand that Hindi is not your language." He said, "I don't hate the language... But if you try to impose it, I'll kick you."

The statement came as Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, MNS president Raj Thackeray held their first joint rally on Friday for the January 15 civic elections.

‘You will be finished’ Raj Thackera also warned "Marathi Manoos" that "you will be finished" if land and language "are gone", while claiming that people are "coming from all sides to Maharashtra and snatching away your share."

"This is the last election for the Marathi Manoos... If you miss this opportunity today, you will be finished," Raj Thackeray was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The MNS chief urged, "Unite for Marathi and Maharashtra. Mumbai was obtained through the sacrifices of so many people... What will we tell them?...."

He further said that the BLA (Booth Level Agents) appointed at 6 am should be ready on election day. "Be alert, be vigilant, don't be careless... If anyone comes to vote again, throw them out," he said ahead of the Maharashtra civic polls.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray's cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said love for Marathi has to be in the blood.

The two leaders tried to portray themselves as the only alternative for people to save Mumbai. Appealing to the core Marathi vote base, Raj said the two cousins had come together because Mumbai was facing a serious threat.

‘BJP of looting Mumbai’ Both leaders accused the BJP of “looting” Mumbai and alleged that the party was attempting to connect the city to Gujarat.

They also claimed that Mumbai’s and Maharashtra’s assets were being handed over to the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, as per news agency PTI.

They hit out at the BJP over a range of issues, including its “poaching” of leaders from other parties and the unopposed election of candidates of ruling parties.

"The BJP has become so shameless that it can even induct demon king Ravana in the party," said Uddhav Thackeray.

Both the cousins also criticised the Nashik Municipal Corporation's plan to cut trees for building a 'sadhugram' for the next year's Kumbh Mela.

The former Maharashtra chief minister said Tapovan in Nashik city, where the trees are proposed to be cut, is a place where Lord Ram is believed to have stayed during his exile.

Uddhav Thackeray asked“Whether BJP's Hindutva is real or only for elections.” The BJP is only wearing a "burqa" (veil) of Hindutva, he said, adding that his party's Hindutva is "inclusive and nationalist."

Maharashtra civic polls The Maharashtra civic polls are scheduled to be held on January 15. The polls are being perceived as a survival battle after their drubbing in the 2024 assembly polls.