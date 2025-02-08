Delhi's outgoing Chief Minister Atishi got emotional as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost to the saffron wave that Prime Minister Narendra Modi created in the national capital. While AAP lost to the BJP, Atishi won the Kalkaji seat, where she defeated Ramesh Bidhuri and Alka Lamba. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With tears in her eyes, Atishi said that although AAP had won the Kalkaji seat, it was not the time to celebrate, asserting that the party would continue the fight against the BJP.

“I thank the people of Kalkaji for showing trust in me. I congratulate my team, which worked against ‘baahubal’. We accept the people's mandate. I have won, but it's not a time to celebrate but continue the ‘war’ against the BJP," Atishi said, adding, “I thank party workers who braved BJP's hooliganism; will continue our struggle for people of Delhi, country." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atishi fights tears as AAP loses: Watch video

Meanwhile, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addressed the people of Delhi, conceding the party's defeat in the Delhi assembly elections.

AAP national convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory, and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education and infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them," Arvind Kejriwal said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi assembly election results, as per the current trends. The BJP is currently leading on 48 seats while the AAP is ahead on 22 seats. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.