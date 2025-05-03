Australia Election Result 2025: Anthony Albanese wins second 3-year term, ‘DOGE-y Dutton’ defeated-5 key things to know

Anthony Albanese has secured a historic second term as Australia’s Prime Minister, leading the Labor Party to victory over Peter Dutton’s conservative Liberals in a high-stakes election defined by economic pressures, climate debates, and voter rejection of Trump-style politics. The win marks the first back-to-back three-year term for a sitting Australian PM in 21 years

1. Albanese secures historic second term Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has become the first Australian leader in 21 years to win a second consecutive three-year term. His center-left Labor Party triumphed over Peter Dutton’s conservative Liberal Party, defying earlier predictions of a close race. Celebrating with supporters in Sydney, Albanese declared Labor would form a majority government.

2. Dutton concedes defeat — and his own seat Opposition leader Peter Dutton not only conceded defeat nationally but also lost his Queensland seat of Dickson to Labor’s Ali France. The high-profile loss marked a dramatic personal and political setback for Dutton, who accepted full responsibility for the Liberals’ poor campaign performance.

“Earlier on, I called the prime minister to congratulate him on his success tonight. It’s an historic occasion for the Labor Party and we recognise that,” said Opposition Leader Peter Dutton in a concession speech on Saturday night.

"Ali and I have been combatants for a number of elections now, but she was successful in Dickson tonight and she will do a good job as a local member," Dutton said, referring to Labor candidate Ali France.

“I accept full responsibility for that,” he added. “We didn’t do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight.”

3. Trump factor and American-style politics backlash Albanese’s win was partly attributed to a voter backlash against what Labor called “American-style politics,” accusing Dutton of mimicking Donald Trump. Dutton’s proposed Department of Government Efficiency — dubbed “DOGE-y Dutton” by Labor — and his ideological closeness to Trump appeared to alienate key voter blocs.

“We’ve seen the attempt to run American-style politics here of division and pitting Australians against each other and I think that’s not the Australian way,” Albanese said.

4. Clashing visions on climate and economy While both parties pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, they proposed sharply different paths. Dutton championed a $200 billion plan to build seven nuclear reactors, arguing they would deliver cheaper power.

Labor, in contrast, reaffirmed its commitment to renewables like solar and wind. Albanese warned against dependence on fossil fuel exports, stating Australia must prepare for a decarbonised future.

On the economy, Dutton blamed Labor for government waste and inflation, pledging to cut over 20% of public service jobs. Albanese hit back, condemning Trump-era tariffs as “economic self-harm” and promising investments in housing and healthcare.

5. Cost of living and voter shift The election unfolded amid a cost-of-living crisis. According to Foodbank Australia, 3.4 million households faced food insecurity in the past year. Inflation and high interest rates have driven up prices for everyday essentials.

The Reserve Bank of Australia recently lowered interest rates and is expected to do so again on May 20, in part to offset global uncertainty tied to Trump’s trade policies.

Significantly, this was the first Australian election in which Baby Boomers were outnumbered by younger voters. Both parties tailored policies for first-home buyers, but Labor’s broader promises on climate and social services appeared to resonate more.

Election dynamics and possibility of minority rule Labor went into the election with a narrow majority of 78 seats in the 151-seat House of Representatives. With one less seat due to redistribution, even a small swing could have forced a hung parliament.