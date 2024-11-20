Axis My India’s Pradeep Gupta to release exit poll results independently. ‘Shut shop and start…,’ say netizens

As Axis My India prepares to release its exit poll results for Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the pollster faces criticism for past inaccuracies. With netizens calling for Pradeep Gupta to close his exit poll business, the credibility of predictions in Indian elections hangs in the balance.

Livemint
Updated20 Nov 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Axis My India’s Pradeep Gupta to release exit poll results independently. ‘Shut shop and start…,’ say netizens
Axis My India’s Pradeep Gupta to release exit poll results independently. ‘Shut shop and start…,’ say netizens(PTI)

Pollster Pradeep Gupta will release his firm Axis My India's exit poll results for Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections independently. The exit poll results for the two states will start at 6.30 pm today – after voting in second phase of Jharkhand, and single phase in Maharashtra is over.

Gupta's firm had ended his long association with India Today during Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir elections results last month.

Also Read | When will Exit Polls for Maharashtra, Jharkhand assembly elections be out?

Axis My India exit poll results were, instead, streamed on the firm's YouTube channel and on Red Mike, the YouTube news channel headed by former NDTV journalist, Sanket Upadhyay.

Botched Indian Elections

Gupta's firm has botched many Indian elections forecasts in the recent past. The Axis My India exit polls, like most others, failed to predict correct results for Haryana, where BJP returned to power for the third time as against the predictions giving a victory for the Congress party.

Gupta and his team at Axis My America, however, claimed earlier this month that they have accurately predicted Donald Trump’s victory.

Also Read | Maharashtra Election 2024 LIVE: Voting begins for 288 seats

Axis My America’s forecast aligned closely with Donald Trump’s results in both the popular vote and the electoral college, Gupta said, adding Axis My America, a subsidiary of Axis My India, stood out for precisely capturing voter sentiment across key states.

Netizens Blast Gupta

Given the incorrect predictions in the past, netizens asked Gupta to shut shop and start something else, instead. “Kripya aap aapna Exit Poll waala dukan bandh kare aur doosra kuch karobar khole.(Please shut your exit poll business and start something else),” a user suggested on X.

Another user asked, ‘You didn’t get even a YouTube guy this time?"

Previous debacles

In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections,Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) might secure over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha. This aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan 'Abki Baar 400 Paar'.

Also Read | Axis My India’s Pradeep Gupta claims he predicted Donald Trump’s win

Axis My India in the exit poll had projected that the BJP would capture between 322 and 340 seats, an increase from their 303 seats in 2019.

But the results appeared differently where the BJP fell short of a simple majority, and the National Democratic Alliance finished at 293 seats only.

What are Exit Polls?

Exit Polls are predictions are based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies after the polling. While the idea behind the exit polls is to reflect public sentiment well before the actual results are announced, their accuracy has faced scrutiny in the past.

The Election Commission of India prohibits conducting exit polls during the voting process, but they are allowed to be published 30 minutes after the last vote is cast. As per the rules, exit poll data cannot be released before 6:30 pm today, the polling date in Maharashtra and Jharkhand (Phase 2).

Kripya aap aapna Exit Poll waala dukan bandh kare aur doosra kuch karobar khole.

 

 

Key Takeaways
  • Exit polls provide a snapshot of voter sentiment but can be unreliable.
  • Past inaccuracies of Axis My India have led to public skepticism.
  • The timing of exit poll releases is regulated by the Election Commission of India.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAxis My India’s Pradeep Gupta to release exit poll results independently. ‘Shut shop and start…,’ say netizens

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.000.00
      Chennai
      76,341.000.00
      Delhi
      76,493.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.