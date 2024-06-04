Karnataka Election Results 2024: Tejasvi Surya leads in Bangalore South as Mansoor Ali Khan leads in Bangalore Central
Bangalore, Karnataka Election Results 2024: Tejasvi Surya took to social media to celebrate the early numbers as he claimed that BJP-led NDA will form the government with PM Modi's third term.
Bangalore, Karnataka Election Results 2024: On April 26, Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka and the IT hub of India, went to polls. It comprises of four Lok Sabha seats namely- Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central and Bangalore South.