Bangalore, Karnataka Election Results 2024: On April 26, Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka and the IT hub of India, went to polls. It comprises of four Lok Sabha seats namely- Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central and Bangalore South.

Below mentioned are Bengaluru constituency voter turnout rates-

Bangalore South: 53.15%

Bangalore Central: 52.81%

Bangalore North: 54.42%

Given below is the list of candidates who are leading from the 4 Bangalore constituencies

Bangalore Central

In Bangalore Central, Congress' Mansoor Ali Khan is leading with 92,607 votes while BJP's incumbent Member of Parliament PC Mohan is trailing behind with 90,699 votes, as the gap widens to 1,908 votes, ECI's early trends show.

Bangalore North

In Bangalore North, BJP's Shobha Karandlaje is leading with 1,17,795 votes while Congress' Rajeev Gowda is trailing behind with 64,690 votes, as the gap widens to 53,105 votes, ECI's early trends suggest.

Bangalore Rural

In Bangalore Rural, BJP-JDS's CN Manjunath is leading with 2,48,138 votes while Congress' DK Suresh trails behind with 1,75,144 as the gap widens to 72,994 votes, as per ECI's early trends.

Bangalore South

In Bengaluru South, BJP candidate Tejaswi Surya is leading with 1,30,502 votes by a margin of 69,365 votes over Congress candidate Soumya Reddy who is trailing behind with 61,137 votes, EC's early trends show.

Tejasvi Surya took to social media platform X to celebrate the early numbers and stated, “Bengaluru South's blessings for Sri @NarendraModi Ji is a strong indication for BJP's commitment to the growth & development of Namma Ooru. Looking forward to working with dedication for Bengaluru in Modi 3.0."

The Election Commission (EC) of India conducted general elections this year over a total of 543 constituencies in seven phases that kicked off on April 19 and finally wrapped up on June 1. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha elections in 28 seats of Karnataka were held in the second and third phases on April 26 and May 7. Considering seat reservations in Karnataka, five seats are reserved for SC candidates while two are for ST candidates.

The BJP-led NDA alliance emerged victorious in the state in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections by registering a victory over 26 seats, with the BJP winning in 25 of them. The alliance between the INC and JD(S) on the other hand was able to secure victory only in two seats.

In the 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victories in three of the four Bengaluru constituencies, while the Congress won one seat. DK Suresh from the Congress emerged victorious in Bangalore Rural, whereas DV Sadananda Gowda, PC Mohan, and Tejasvi Surya of the BJP won the Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, and Bangalore South seats, respectively.

