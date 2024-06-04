Bangalore, Karnataka Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The Election Commission (EC) of India administered the 18th general elections this year in 543 constituencies in seven phases that began on April 19 and concluded on June 1. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha elections in 28 seats of Karnataka were held in the second and third phases on April 26 and May 7. In Karnataka, five seats are reserved for SC candidates and two for ST candidates.
Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka and the IT hub of India, comprising four Lok Sabha seats, went to polls on April 26. The four seats in Bengaluru are Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, and Bangalore South.
Who won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections?
In the 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in three of the four Bengaluru constituencies, while the Congress won one seat. DK Suresh from the Congress was victorious in Bangalore Rural, whereas DV Sadananda Gowda, PC Mohan, and Tejasvi Surya of the BJP won the Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, and Bangalore South seats, respectively.
The BJP-led NDA alliance emerged victorious in the state in the 17th Lok Sabha Election by registering claiming 26 seats, with the BJP winning in 25 of them. On the other hand, the alliance between the INC and JD(S)was able to secure victory only in two seats. The world's largest democracy is set to unravel its fate today with election results most likely to be out by afternoon.
What exit polls say?
BJP-JDS alliance is set to dominate in Karnataka, exit polls from nine pollsters predict. Estimates suggest that they will win around 20-25 Lok Sabha seats. Meanwhile INDIA bloc is projected to win around 2-7 seats. Today-Axis My India exit poll estimated 23-25 seats for the NDA and 3-5 seats for INDIA bloc.
Congress is currently in power in Karnataka. In May 2023, Siddaramaiah became the Chief Minister after the Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections.
Bangalore, Karnataka Election Results 2024 Live: Congress fielded the sitting MP, D K Suresh, again from Bangalore Rural at the only seat in Bangalore where Congress managed to secure victory in 2019 polls. He is the brother of state Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
Bangalore, Karnataka Election Results 2024 Live: Given below is the list of candidates contesting from the 4 Bangalore constituencies:
Bangalore Central
- Mansoor Ali Khan- INC
- P.C. Mohan- BJP
Bangalore North
- Kumari Shobha Karandlaje- BJP
- Prof. M.V. Rajeev Gowda- INC
Bangalore Rural
- Dr. C N Manjunath- BJP
- DK Suresh- INC
Bangalore South
- Ms. Sowmya Reddy- INC
- Tejasvi Surya- BJP
Bangalore, Karnataka Election Results 2024 Live: Below mentioned are Bengaluru constituency voter turnout rates-
Bangalore South: 53.15%
Bangalore Central: 52.81%
Bangalore North: 54.42%
