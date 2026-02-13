Bangladesh election: Ballot ‘manipulation' videos spark outrage, netizens say ‘voting rigging festival!'

Bangladesh went to election on February 12 and the counting of the votes began almost immediately after the voting process ended. As per the latest trends, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by Tarique Rahman has made significant gains, extending a commanding lead over rival Jamaat-e-Islami.

While Bangladesh seems to have clearly chosen the BNP, multiple videos have emerged on social media purportedly showing incidents of ballot manipulation and rigging during voting in Bangladesh election, triggering widespread outrage.

How social media reacted? Several users described the developments as a “voting rigging festival,” and some showed how the polling officials, too, were involved in alleged manipulation of ballots ahead of the counting. Despite the allegations, the poll officials are yet to respond to the claims.

Videos showed alleged poll officials allegedly stamping some papers. It couldn't immediately be known if they were ballot papers.

Note: Mint couldn't independently verify the alleged ‘rigging’ videos. All claims are based on claims made by social media users

A user said, “Voting rigging festival! Polling officials have massively rigged the vote on their own responsibility, stamping ballot papers with specific symbols as they wish and stuffing them into boxes. Voters were not required to come to the polling station to cast their votes.”

Another on microblogging site X said, “Clear video evidence shows Jamaat activists occupying polling centers and casting votes the night before the election. This is outright election rigging and a theft of people’s rights. Such an election is unacceptable.”

Bangladesh Awami League Media Cell posted: “In Dhaka-14, Jamaat activists were reportedly caught inside a polling centre with official seals in hand. Across the country, allegations are emerging of ballots being stamped under the cover of darkness.” Also Read | Bangladesh votes today: First election after 2024 uprising in numbers

“Those who claim to stand for justice are now accused of turning the election into a midnight operation. Social media is flooded with reports of polling centres being occupied,” it said.

“This is not a vote, it’s a trap - to save Bangladesh, Bangladesh will not take part in this rigged election,” another said.

Bangladesh election result - Latest The Tarique Rahman-led BNP appeared to be consolidating its lead over its once ally Jamaat-e-Islami as the Bangladesh Election Commission counts the votes polled in the parliamentary election. If declared winners, the BNP will replace the interim administration, which took charge after the collapse of the Awami League regime in August 2024.

The election is seen as a direct contest between the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami in the absence of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's now disbanded Awami League.

According to unofficial results tallied so far by Ittefaq newspaper, the BNP has won 158 seats, Jamaat 41 and others five seats. Counting had been completed for 204 out of the 299 constituencies where polling was held.

(With agency inputs)