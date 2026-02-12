Bangladesh Election Results LIVE: Voting closed, counting of votes to begin shortly

Bangladesh Election Results LIVE: The counting of votes polled in the Bangladesh Parliamentary Election 2026 will begin today, February 12, as the polling ends. Mint will be updating Bangladesh Parliamentary Election Result LIVE, stay tuned with us. A total of 299 constituencies went to polls in Bangladesh national elections early today and until noon, only 32.88 per cent voting has been recorded. The Bangladesh Election 2026 voting has ended and the Bangladesh Election Commission will start counting the votes. The Bangladesh Election Result 2026 will be declared on Friday, February 13.

The top leaders of Bangladesh's two major contending parties, as well as interim chief Muhammad Yunus, cast their ballots early in the day. Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has emerged as the forerunner, cast his vote in Dhaka's upscale Gulshan area. Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman cast his vote at the Monipur Uchcha Vidyalaya and College.

The top contenders in the Bangladesh Parliamentary Election 2026 are Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Party (JP-Quader), Jatiya Party (JP-Ershad), Left Democratic Alliance and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party).

