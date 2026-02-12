Bangladesh Election Results LIVE: Voting closed, counting of votes to begin shortly

Bangladesh Election Results LIVE: The counting of votes polled in the Bangladesh Parliamentary Election 2026 will begin today, February 12, as the polling ends. Mint will be updating Bangladesh Parliamentary Election Result LIVE, stay tuned with us. A total of 299 constituencies went to polls in Bangladesh national elections early today and until noon, only 32.88 per cent voting has been recorded. The Bangladesh Election 2026 voting has ended and the Bangladesh Election Commission will start counting the votes. The Bangladesh Election Result 2026 will be declared on Friday, February 13.
The top leaders of Bangladesh's two major contending parties, as well as interim chief Muhammad Yunus, cast their ballots early in the day. Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has emerged as the forerunner, cast his vote in Dhaka's upscale Gulshan area. Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman cast his vote at the Monipur Uchcha Vidyalaya and College.
The top contenders in the Bangladesh Parliamentary Election 2026 are Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Party (JP-Quader), Jatiya Party (JP-Ershad), Left Democratic Alliance and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party).
The polling – the first election since the deadly 2024 uprising – has closed in Bangladesh Election 2026 and the counting of the votes shall begin soon.
The voting in the Bangladesh election started around 7:30 am across 299 out of 300 parliamentary constituencies. The voting on one seat was cancalled after the candidate contesting on it died. The voting continues until 4:30 pm. The counting of votes is expected to begin shortly after the voting concludes.
The contest is mainly between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its once ally, Jamaat-e-Islami, in the absence of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's now-disbanded Awami League.
In the year 2001, the Wawmi League had won a total of 62 of the 300 seats, while BNP bagged 193 seats. In 2008, the Awami League won a landslide winning 266 seats, while the BNP managed to score just 35 constituencies. In 2014, while BNP boycotted the polls, the Awami League bagged a massive 273 seats. It went on to won 300 in 2018 and 272 in 2024.
According to a survey conducted in December 2025 by the US-based International Republican Institute (IRI), the BNP received 33 per cent support. The same survey showed Jamaat-e-Islami close behind, with 29 per cent support.
The Bangladesh election 2026 result will be declared most likely on Friday, February 13. Bangladesh will vote until 4:30 pm. As soon as the voting ends, the Bangladesh Election Commission will begin the counting of the votes. The Bangladesh Election 2026 Results are likely to be declared on Friday.