Bangladesh Elections: In Hasina vs Zia battle tensions rise as opposition parties start 48-hour strike
Opposition parties in Bangladesh have called for a 48-hour general strike ahead of Sunday's controversial general elections, citing concerns about fairness in the poll process.
