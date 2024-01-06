From Rahman vs Rahman to Hasina vs Zia: A look back at Bangladesh's tumultuous election history
Bangladesh elections 2024: As opposition outcry, strikes, and bans erupt in the run-up to the Bangladesh elections, wherein incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is seeking a fourth consecutive, and a fifth overall term in office, a nation of 170 million people prepare for Bangladesh's country’s 12th general election.