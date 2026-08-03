Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Election Result LIVE: Prashant Kishor leads in BJP stronghold in Bihar, ECI trends show

Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Election Result LIVE: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor is leading against the BJP's Neeraj Kumar from the Bankipur Assembly seat in Bihar, as the counting of votes began for bypolls on Monday, August 3.
Prashant Kishor made a poll debut by contesting the Bihar bypoll from the high-profile Bankipur seat left vacant by BJP national president Nitin Nabin. He is currently leading against BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar by over 1000 votes.
Meanwhile, BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari was leading by 875 votes over Congress nominee Ghanshyam Singh after the second round of counting on Monday for the Datia assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh.
The bypoll was necessitated after a Delhi court sentenced Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti to three years' imprisonment in a cheating case in April this year, leading to the termination of his assembly membership.
The Datia bypoll is also the first electoral test for newly appointed BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal.
Follow Bankipur(Bihar), Datia(Madhya Pradesh) and Manjalpur(Gujarat) Bypoll Election LIVE Updates here
BJP candidate Satish Patel surged ahead by more than 8,000 votes over his Congress rival after four of 19 rounds of counting in the Manjalpur assembly by-election in Gujarat on Monday, officials said.
Counting of votes began at 8 am at Bhavan's School premises in the Makarpura area of Vadodara amid tight security.
Jan Suraaj founder and candidate Prashant Kishor leads by 3811 votes after the seventh round of counting in the Bankipur by polls of Bihar.
Datia EC Result LIVE: Congress' Ghanshyam is currently leading over BJP's Ahustosh Tiwari by 833 votes, EC trends show.
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor is ahead of the BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar by over 1100 votes, as per ECI trends. Kishor is contesting the Bankipur seat, making a poll debute in Bihar. His party, Jan Suraaj, had failed to open an account in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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