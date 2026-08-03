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Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Election Result LIVE: Kishor leads in Bihar, Congress ahead in MP; BJP retains Gujarat

Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Election Result LIVE: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor is ahead of the BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar by over 1100 votes, as per ECI trends.

Akriti Anand, Prabhakar Jha
Updated3 Aug 2026, 04:23:15 PM IST
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Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Election Result LIVE: Prashant Kishor crosses 29,000 votes in massive lead over BJP in Bihar
Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Election Result LIVE: Prashant Kishor crosses 29,000 votes in massive lead over BJP in Bihar(PTI)

Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Election Result LIVE: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor is leading against the BJP's Neeraj Kumar from the Bankipur Assembly seat in Bihar, as the counting of votes began for bypolls on Monday, August 3.

Prashant Kishor made a poll debut by contesting the Bihar bypoll from the high-profile Bankipur seat left vacant by BJP national president Nitin Nabin. He is currently leading against BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar by over 1000 votes.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari was leading by 875 votes over Congress nominee Ghanshyam Singh after the second round of counting on Monday for the Datia assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh.

The bypoll was necessitated after a Delhi court sentenced Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti to three years' imprisonment in a cheating case in April this year, leading to the termination of his assembly membership.

The Datia bypoll is also the first electoral test for newly appointed BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal.

The bypoll is also being held for Manjalpur assembly seat in Gujarat. BJP candidate Satish Patel surged ahead by more than 19,000 votes over his Congress rival after 11 of 19 rounds of counting in the Manjalpur assembly by-election in Gujarat on Monday, officials said.

Follow Bankipur(Bihar), Datia(Madhya Pradesh) and Manjalpur(Gujarat) Bypoll Election LIVE Updates here

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3 Aug 2026, 04:23:15 PM IST

Datia EC Election Result LIVE: Congress' Ghanshyam Singh leads by over 12,600 votes after 12 rounds

After 12 rounds of counting Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh is leading by 12,600 votes over his BJP rival Ashutosh Tiwari.

3 Aug 2026, 04:10:31 PM IST

Bankipur Election Result LIVE: Prashant Kishor leads by 14,953 votes after 25 rounds

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor is leading by 14,953 votes after 25 rounds of counting. BJP's Neeraj Kumar is second while RJD's Rekha Kumari is a distant third.

3 Aug 2026, 03:58:55 PM IST

Manjalpur Election Result LIVE: BJP's Satish Patel defeats Congress candidate by 30,630

BJP's Satish Patel wins Manjalpur assembly seat by 30,630 votes after 20 rounds of counting. Singh receives 55,481 votes while Congress' Bhikhabhai Rabari got 24,851 votes.

3 Aug 2026, 03:46:18 PM IST

Bankipur Election Result LIVE: Prashant Kishor lead rises to 13,269

After 23 rounds of counting Prashant Kishor is leading BJP's Neeraj Kumar by 13,269 votes

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3 Aug 2026, 03:35:08 PM IST

Bankipur Election Result LIVE: Jan Suraaj workers celebrate in Patna

Jan Suraaj workers celebrate as party chief Prashant Kishor continues to lead in Bankipur bypoll

3 Aug 2026, 03:29:17 PM IST

Bankipur Election Result LIVE: Prashant Kishor leads by 12,809 votes after 22 rounds

Political strategist-turned-politician and Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor has increased his lead over his nearest rival and BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar by 12,809 votes after 22 rounds of counting.

3 Aug 2026, 03:24:35 PM IST

Datia EC Election Result LIVE: Congress' Ghanshyam Singh leads by over 10,900 votes after 10 rounds

Ghanshyam Singh, Congress candidate from Datia, is leading by 10,911 votes after 10 rounds of counting. Singh has so far received 50,307 votes

3 Aug 2026, 03:17:45 PM IST

Bankipur Election Result LIVE: Prashant Kishor's lead swells by over 11,000 votes after 21 rounds

Prashant Kishor is leading by 11,893 votes after 21 rounds of counting, he has so far received 42169 votes so far. BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar is second with 30,276 votes. RJD's Rekha Kumari is distant third with 10,309 votes.

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3 Aug 2026, 03:06:04 PM IST

Datia EC Election Result LIVE: Congress' leads by over 9,500 votes after 9 rounds

Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh is leading from Datia assembly constituency by 9,519 votes after nine rounds of counting.

3 Aug 2026, 02:53:52 PM IST

Bankipur Election Result LIVE: Prashant Kishor's lead swells by over 11,000 votes after 19 rounds of counting

Prashant Kishor is leading by 11,289 votes after 19 rounds of counting, he has received 38,201 votes so far.

3 Aug 2026, 02:41:26 PM IST

Manjalpur Election Result LIVE: BJP's Satish Patel leads by over 30,000 votes after 19 rounds of counting

After 19 rounds of counting BJP's Satish Patel is leading from Manjalpur by 30,567 votes over Congress candidate Bhikhabhai Rabari

3 Aug 2026, 02:38:20 PM IST

Datia EC Election Result LIVE: Congress' Ghanshyam Singh leads by over 6,500 votes after 8 rounds of counting

After eight rounds of counting Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh is leading by 6,583 votes over his nearest rival and BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari

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3 Aug 2026, 02:27:22 PM IST

Bankipur Election Result LIVE: Prashant Kishor leads by over 9,500 votes after 17 rounds of counting

After 17 rounds of counting for Bankipur assembly constituency, Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor is leading by 9,581 votes over his nearest rival and BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar.

3 Aug 2026, 01:56:25 PM IST

Bankipur Election Result LIVE: Prashant Kishor crosses 29,000 votes

Bankipur Election Result LIVE: Prashant Kishor has so far garnered more than 29,000 votes against BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar.

3 Aug 2026, 01:20:23 PM IST

Bankipur Election Result LIVE: Prashant Kishor takes 3800+ votes lead, Jan Suraaj Party workers celebrate

Jan Suraaj Party workers celebrate at the camp office following party Founder Prashant Kishor's 3800+ votes lead after the 7th round of counting of the Bankipur Assembly by-election.

3 Aug 2026, 01:12:54 PM IST

Datia EC Election Result LIVE: Congress' Ghanshyam Singh edges past BJP rival

In a see‑saw contest, Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh held a narrow lead of 1,786 votes over BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari after the sixth round of counting on Monday in the Datia assembly by‑election in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

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3 Aug 2026, 12:45:56 PM IST

Bankipur Election Result LIVE: Prashant Kishor vs Neeraj Kumar — Vote margin widens

The vote margin between Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor and BJP's Neeraj Kumar increased to over 6000, with Kishor leading in the BJP's stronghold, the ECI showed in its result update.

3 Aug 2026, 12:41:40 PM IST

Manjalpur Election Result LIVE: BJP's Satish Patel leads by over 8,000 votes

BJP candidate Satish Patel surged ahead by more than 8,000 votes over his Congress rival after four of 19 rounds of counting in the Manjalpur assembly by-election in Gujarat on Monday, officials said.

Counting of votes began at 8 am at Bhavan's School premises in the Makarpura area of Vadodara amid tight security.

3 Aug 2026, 12:18:22 PM IST

Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Election Result LIVE: Prashant Kishor leads by 3811 votes after 7th round of counting

Jan Suraaj founder and candidate Prashant Kishor leads by 3811 votes after the seventh round of counting in the Bankipur by polls of Bihar.

3 Aug 2026, 12:01:26 PM IST

Datia EC Result LIVE: Congress' Ghanshyam leads

Datia EC Result LIVE: Congress' Ghanshyam is currently leading over BJP's Ahustosh Tiwari by 833 votes, EC trends show.

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