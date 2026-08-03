Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Election Result LIVE: Kishor leads in Bihar, Congress ahead in MP; BJP retains Gujarat

Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Election Result LIVE: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor is leading against the BJP's Neeraj Kumar from the Bankipur Assembly seat in Bihar, as the counting of votes began for bypolls on Monday, August 3.

Prashant Kishor made a poll debut by contesting the Bihar bypoll from the high-profile Bankipur seat left vacant by BJP national president Nitin Nabin. He is currently leading against BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar by over 1000 votes.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari was leading by 875 votes over Congress nominee Ghanshyam Singh after the second round of counting on Monday for the Datia assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh.

The bypoll was necessitated after a Delhi court sentenced Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti to three years' imprisonment in a cheating case in April this year, leading to the termination of his assembly membership.

The Datia bypoll is also the first electoral test for newly appointed BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal.

The bypoll is also being held for Manjalpur assembly seat in Gujarat. BJP candidate Satish Patel surged ahead by more than 19,000 votes over his Congress rival after 11 of 19 rounds of counting in the Manjalpur assembly by-election in Gujarat on Monday, officials said.

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