Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Election Result LIVE: Kishor leads in Bihar, Congress ahead in MP; BJP retains Gujarat

Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Election Result LIVE: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor is leading against the BJP's Neeraj Kumar from the Bankipur Assembly seat in Bihar, as the counting of votes began for bypolls on Monday, August 3.
Prashant Kishor made a poll debut by contesting the Bihar bypoll from the high-profile Bankipur seat left vacant by BJP national president Nitin Nabin. He is currently leading against BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar by over 1000 votes.
Meanwhile, BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari was leading by 875 votes over Congress nominee Ghanshyam Singh after the second round of counting on Monday for the Datia assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh.
The bypoll was necessitated after a Delhi court sentenced Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti to three years' imprisonment in a cheating case in April this year, leading to the termination of his assembly membership.
The Datia bypoll is also the first electoral test for newly appointed BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal.
The bypoll is also being held for Manjalpur assembly seat in Gujarat. BJP candidate Satish Patel surged ahead by more than 19,000 votes over his Congress rival after 11 of 19 rounds of counting in the Manjalpur assembly by-election in Gujarat on Monday, officials said.
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After 12 rounds of counting Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh is leading by 12,600 votes over his BJP rival Ashutosh Tiwari.
Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor is leading by 14,953 votes after 25 rounds of counting. BJP's Neeraj Kumar is second while RJD's Rekha Kumari is a distant third.
BJP's Satish Patel wins Manjalpur assembly seat by 30,630 votes after 20 rounds of counting. Singh receives 55,481 votes while Congress' Bhikhabhai Rabari got 24,851 votes.
After 23 rounds of counting Prashant Kishor is leading BJP's Neeraj Kumar by 13,269 votes
Jan Suraaj workers celebrate as party chief Prashant Kishor continues to lead in Bankipur bypoll
Political strategist-turned-politician and Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor has increased his lead over his nearest rival and BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar by 12,809 votes after 22 rounds of counting.
Ghanshyam Singh, Congress candidate from Datia, is leading by 10,911 votes after 10 rounds of counting. Singh has so far received 50,307 votes
Prashant Kishor is leading by 11,893 votes after 21 rounds of counting, he has so far received 42169 votes so far. BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar is second with 30,276 votes. RJD's Rekha Kumari is distant third with 10,309 votes.
Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh is leading from Datia assembly constituency by 9,519 votes after nine rounds of counting.
Prashant Kishor is leading by 11,289 votes after 19 rounds of counting, he has received 38,201 votes so far.
After 19 rounds of counting BJP's Satish Patel is leading from Manjalpur by 30,567 votes over Congress candidate Bhikhabhai Rabari
After eight rounds of counting Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh is leading by 6,583 votes over his nearest rival and BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari
After 17 rounds of counting for Bankipur assembly constituency, Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor is leading by 9,581 votes over his nearest rival and BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar.
Bankipur Election Result LIVE: Prashant Kishor has so far garnered more than 29,000 votes against BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar.
Jan Suraaj Party workers celebrate at the camp office following party Founder Prashant Kishor's 3800+ votes lead after the 7th round of counting of the Bankipur Assembly by-election.
In a see‑saw contest, Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh held a narrow lead of 1,786 votes over BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari after the sixth round of counting on Monday in the Datia assembly by‑election in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.
The vote margin between Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor and BJP's Neeraj Kumar increased to over 6000, with Kishor leading in the BJP's stronghold, the ECI showed in its result update.
BJP candidate Satish Patel surged ahead by more than 8,000 votes over his Congress rival after four of 19 rounds of counting in the Manjalpur assembly by-election in Gujarat on Monday, officials said.
Counting of votes began at 8 am at Bhavan's School premises in the Makarpura area of Vadodara amid tight security.
Jan Suraaj founder and candidate Prashant Kishor leads by 3811 votes after the seventh round of counting in the Bankipur by polls of Bihar.
Datia EC Result LIVE: Congress' Ghanshyam is currently leading over BJP's Ahustosh Tiwari by 833 votes, EC trends show.