Baramati bypolls: Congress backs out after last-minute request, withdraws candidate; Sunetra Pawar to win unopposed. On the Baramati assembly by-election, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal says, “...we are withdrawing our candidate from there.”
"The Congress should have contested the election there; we needed to move forward with our ideological stance, but in the last 24 hours, the candidate from Ajit Pawar's faction has repeatedly and persistently requested us to do so. Taking that into consideration, and as our alliance party leaders have also spoken with us, in response to their request, we are withdrawing our candidate from there... In 2029, our candidate will win from there..."
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