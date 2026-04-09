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Baramati bypolls: Congress backs out after last-minute request, withdraws candidate; Sunetra Pawar to win unopposed

Baramati bypolls: Congress backs out after last-minute request, withdraws candidate; Sunetra Pawar to win unopposed

Chanchal
Updated9 Apr 2026, 04:21 PM IST
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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar will win Baramati bypolls as Congress withdraws its candidate
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar will win Baramati bypolls as Congress withdraws its candidate(PTI)
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Baramati bypolls: Congress backs out after last-minute request, withdraws candidate; Sunetra Pawar to win unopposed. On the Baramati assembly by-election, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal says, “...we are withdrawing our candidate from there.”

"The Congress should have contested the election there; we needed to move forward with our ideological stance, but in the last 24 hours, the candidate from Ajit Pawar's faction has repeatedly and persistently requested us to do so. Taking that into consideration, and as our alliance party leaders have also spoken with us, in response to their request, we are withdrawing our candidate from there... In 2029, our candidate will win from there..."

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Chanchal

Chanchal is an Assistant Editor at LiveMint, where she handles the desk as a shifthead, works on political reporting, general news coverage, offering ...Read More

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