Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Baramati, Kalyan and Bhiwandi seats in Maharashtra

Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE: Counting of votes for Baramati, Kalyan and Bhiwandi Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra would begin at 8 AM. Early trends would begin to emerge by 10 AM.
Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am
Counting for all seats of Baramati, Kalyan and Bhiwandi has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am
