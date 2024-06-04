LIVE UPDATES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Baramati, Kalyan and Bhiwandi seats in Maharashtra

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST

Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Baramati, Kalyan and Bhiwandi seats in Maharashtra. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.