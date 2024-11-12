As Maharashtra gears up for assembly elections, the BJP's slogan 'batenge to katenge' raises eyebrows. Initially coined by Yogi Adityanath to promote Hindu unity, critics argue it fuels divisive politics. Explore how this slogan is shaping the political landscape as alliances and objections unfold.

In October, as the political temperature was rising in Maharashtra, posters featuring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath carrying his 'batenge to katenge' slogan appeared on the roads of Mumbai. The slogan, which eventually became Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral war cry basically warns voters from what the saffron party calls division of votes.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, however, removed the posters from Andheri, Bandra and Western Express Highway (WEH), as election to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly election neared.

BJP's Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar had then said that the party did not put up the posters. But, Shelar admitted, that a sizeable population felt the society would suffer if there was a division of votes.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who is also BJP's star campaigner, coined this slogan in August while speaking in Agra while highlighliting the importance of national unity referring to the unrest in Bangladesh.

“Batenge to katenge… Ek rahenge to nek rahenge (Divided we fall… United we stand)," Yogi had said then.

The 'batenge to katenge' slogan invoking Hindu unity has became a BJP poll pitch in Maharashtra. The slogan has been echoed by BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Voting in Maharashtra is scheduled for November 20. TheBJP in alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the ruling Mahayuti banner, is contesting against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress.

Who will you kill? asks Kharge Opposition in Maharashtra has raised objections to this slogan. On November 11, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, tore into PM Modi and the BJP for two slogans – ‘batenge to katenge’ and ‘ek hain toh safe hain’ Kharge accused Modi and his party of indulging in divisive politics during the poll campaign in Maharashtra while seeking to know as to what did Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi mean by these slogans

"What do they mean by this? Aap kisko kaatangey (who will you kill)? Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed themselves to keep India united. This slogan is by Yogi Ji. Modi Ji says, 'ek hain toh safe hain'. I do not know which of these slogans will work. The fact remains you belong to the group that killed the very person who gave us independence," Kharge said while releasing the MVA poll manifesto on November 10.

The 'ek hain toh safe hain' slogan, initially coined to criticise Congress for allegedly engaging in divisive politics, has become a popular slogan so much so it featured in newspapers across poll-boud Maharashtra on Monday.Yogi’s slogan has also got the backing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP. RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, said that it calls for unity among Hindus, a lifetime pledge of the Sangh.

The 'batenge to katenge' slogan is said to be aimed at at preventing the division of Hindu votes that happened in the Lok Sabha election 2024, more so in Vidarbha region of the state, where the BJP is taking on the Congress on most seats, The Hindu reported.

The BJP lost ground in Maharashtra in Lok Sabha polls. The saffron party won just nine of the 28 seats it contested in 2024, as against 23 of the 25 seats it contested in the 2019 general elections.

Concerns within Mahayuti Voices have been raised against this slogan within the ruling Mahayuti too. Ajit Pawar, the BJP's alliance partner in Mahayuti, has, has openly opposed the slogan, saying it will not resonate with the people of Maharashtra.

“I have said this several times. It will not work in Maharashtra. This may work in UP, Jharkhand, or some other places," Pawar, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, told India Today.

Speaking at the launch of the manifesto of Mahayuti in Maharashtra on Sunday, Amit Shah alleged Congress tries to divide the nation by raising questions about caste." Their (the Hindus) strength diminishes if they are divided into castes," Amit Shah said.

“The entire nation knows under whose regime maximum riots happened," Shah said.