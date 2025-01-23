Delhi Election 2025 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launched his campaign for Delhi Election 2025 with a rally in Karol Bagh, using controversial BJP slogans and criticising the AAP's governance.

Delhi Election 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed his first public rally for the Delhi Election 2025 in the national capital's Karol Bagh area on Thursday, January 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the firebrand leader's entry, the slogans ‘ek hai toh safe hai’ and ‘batenge toh katenge’ also featured in Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election campaign for the first time ahead of February 5 polls.

Banners reading "ek hai toh safe hai, batoge toh katoge" were seen put up at the public rally of Dushyant Gautam, the BJP candidate from Karol Bagh assembly seat. Adityanath, the chief guest, addressed the public rally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his speech, Adityanath attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying its government had turned Delhi into a "garbage dump" and neglected basic facilities for people while helping illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas to settle down in Okhla area in the city. Okhla is one of the six Muslim dominated seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

"Delhi’s Okhla industrial area is in shambles due to a lack of facilities. While AAP hindered industrial growth, they facilitated the settlement of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators. In contrast, Uttar Pradesh’s New Okhla region (Noida) is a prime example of development," Adityanath said addressing the public meeting at Kirari.

Delhi Election 2025 is scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8. While AAP has won last two elections, the BJP has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"With the help of Bangladeshi infiltrators, their (AAP) councillors, officials together instigated riots in 2020. They created chaos and hooliganism in Shaheen Bagh," Adityanath said.

Used in Maharashtra Assembly Elections Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who is also BJP's star campaigner, had coined the ‘batenge toh katenge’ slogan in August 2024 while speaking in Agra highlighting the importance of national unity referring to the unrest in Bangladesh. The 'ek hain toh safe hain' slogan, wascoined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims at criticising the Congress party for allegedly engaging in divisive politics,

Both theseslogans invoking Hindu unity eventually became the BJP poll pitch in Maharashtra elections with party leaders including Modi, Yogiand Devendra Fadnavis using them ahead of November 2024 assembly elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP-led Mahayuti won the Maharashtra Assembly Elections with a brute majority.Fadnavis became the chief minister.

Will Kejriwal take a dip in Yamuna? Adityanath alleged that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had committed the "sin" of converting the Yamuna into a "dirty drain".

"Yesterday, I along with all my ministers took a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj where Mahakumbh is on. I want to ask Kejriwal whether he can bathe in the Yamuna in Delhi along with his ministers. He should answer if he has any moral courage," Yogi said accusing the AAP government of charging three times more electricity rates from the consumers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal hit back at the UP chief minister. "Yogi Adityanath ji has come to Delhi, I want to ask him why the condition of government schools in UP is so bad. The BJP is in power in 20 states, the condition of government schools is bad in all their 20 states. If BJP says, we will send our education minister to BJP states. So that BJP can also learn and fix the government schools in their states," the former Delhi chief minister said.