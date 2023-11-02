Asaduddin Owaisi has taken a jibe at ‘bechare’ Rahul Gandhi over his ‘AIMIM takes money’, asking how much money did his party take to back the UPA government in 2008 on the nuclear deal with the US

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a jibe at “bechare" Rahul Gandhi over his allegations that AIMIM fields candidates wherever Congress contests the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by “taking money from the saffron party". In a post on X, Asaduddin Owaisi asked Rahul Gandhi how much his party took to back the UPA government in 2008 on the nuclear deal with the United States (US). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another question, Asaduddin Owaisi asked if Rahul Gandhi got paid to lose the Amethi Lok Sabha election or if it was for free. He said, "Did you lose the Amethi election for free or did you get paid?"

"Someone please tell dear Rahul Gandhi, how much money did we take to support the UPA in 2008 on the nuclear deal with the US? In Andhra, how much money was spent to support Kiran Kumar Reddy's government during the no-confidence motion.? How much money did I get to convince Jagan Mohan Reddy to support Pranab Mukherjee for the presidential post?" Owaisi wrote in Hindi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Since 2014, till now, you have only lost, I am not responsible for this."

Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress MP claimed that AIMIM takes money from the BJP.

Addressing a poll rally in Telangana's Kalwakurthy, “Wherever we go to fight the elections... Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tripura, wherever Congress party fights with BJP, AIMIM party takes money from BJP and puts up candidates there." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AIMIM has not previously participated in elections in Assam and Tripura and this year marks their inaugural participation in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

