Bengal bypoll results 2024: TMC eyes dominance in all six seats despite RG Kar wave; check numbers

TMC candidates are leading in West Bengal bypolls across six constituencies amid ongoing protests related to the RG Kar Medical College incident. With counting underway, TMC's Sangita Roy and Jayprakash Toppo show significant leads in Sitai and Madarihat, respectively.

Livemint
Updated23 Nov 2024, 12:36 PM IST
TMC Takes Strong Lead in West Bengal Bypolls Amid Ongoing Protests
TMC Takes Strong Lead in West Bengal Bypolls Amid Ongoing Protests(PTI)

Despite the ongoing protest over RG Kar rape case and demands for CM Mamata Banerjee to step down, Trinaamool Congress (TMC) has marked majority in all six assembly constituencies in West Bengal that went into polls. 

In the states, bypolls were held in Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST) after several sitting MLAs resigned after winning 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

These elections are seen as an important political test for the state's ruling party as BJP expected to make political gains from the ongoing protest.

Check early trends here: 

In Sitai, a Scheduled Caste (SC) constituency, TMC's Sangita Roy is leading by 1,22,342 votes, 93,208 more than her nearest rival, Dipak Kumar Ray of the BJP, who has so far secured 29,134 votes.

In Madarihat, a Scheduled Tribe (ST) seat, TMC's Jayprakash Toppo is leading by 66,315 votes, ahead of BJP's Rahul Lohar, who has received 25,165 votes. The seat was won by the BJP in the 2021 assembly polls. Despite the BJP's hopes of retaining its northern seat in Madarihat, the party is currently trailing behind TMC in all constituencies.

In Naihati, TMC's Sanat Dey has bagged 71,759 votes against BJP's Rupak Mitra's 26,785.

In Haroa, TMC's SK Rabiul Islam has garnered 91,369 votes, against his rival, Piyarul Islam of the All India Secular Front, who is trailing with 14,211 votes.

TMC's Sujoy Hazra is leading in Medinipur with 65,168 votes, 21,032 more than BJP's Subhajit Roy (Bunty), who has secured 44,136 votes.

In Taldangra, TMC's Falguni Singhababu has polled 43,979 votes, 16,101 more than BJP's Ananya Roy Chakraborty, who has received 27,878 votes.

Among the six constituencies, five are situated in South Bengal, a TMC stronghold, while Madarihat, located in North Bengal, emerged as a crucial battleground after being won by the BJP in the 2021 assembly elections.

 

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 12:36 PM IST
