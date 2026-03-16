Bengal Election 2026: Left Front releases first list of 192 candidates, Minakshi Mukherjee fielded from Uttarpara

Day after the Election Commission announced the voting dates for West Bengal Assembly election 2026, the Left Front has set the stage for the electoral battle as it announced its first list of 192 candidates, with outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and CPI(M) central committee member Minakshi Mukherjee among key candidates.

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While Bikash Bhattacharya has been fielded from the Jadavpur constituency in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, Minakshi Mukherjee, a youth face of the Left Front, will fight from Uttarpara in Hooghly district.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Minakshi Mukherjee was fielded from Nandigram constituency and came third after BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The Left Front fielded from Kaliganj as CPI(M) candidate Sabina Yasmin, mother of six-year-old Tamanna, who was killed in a crude bomb blast thrown allegedly from a victory rally on the day of counting for the byelections in the seat in June last year, which was won by the TMC.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose said that the candidates for the remaining seats will be finalised and announced within three to four days.

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The Bengal Election 2026 will be held in the state in two phases – April 23 and 29 – and votes will be counted on May 4.

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), too, announced a list of 144 candidates for West Bengal election. In a direct challenge to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has been fielded from from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur.

Mamata Banerjee is the incumbent MLA from Bhabanipur seat.

About Nandigram : A Mamata vs Suvendu narrative? Nandigram became a stage for the most dramatic political battles in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election when Suvendu Adhikari defeated the chief minister there in 2021 by a slender margin of around 1,900 votes.

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Bhabanipur, in contrast, is considered Mamata Banerjee's political stronghold. She returned to the assembly from the seat in a 2021 bypoll with a margin of more than 58,000 votes.

BJP's candidature on Nandigram could be seen as the party trying to build a stronger narrative that Suvendu Adhikari was alternative to Mamata Banerjee.

"I will win both the seats and defeat Mamata Banerjee again," Suvendu Adhikari said after the candidates' announcement.

Former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh will once again contest from Kharagpur Sadar, while former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta has been fielded from the Rashbehari assembly seat in south Kolkata.

Two of the candidates are former MPs, and three are ex-MLAs. Female candidates have been given representation on 11 of the announced seats.

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(With agency inputs)