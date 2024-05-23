Bengal news: BJP woman worker killed ahead of Phase 6 Lok Sabha polls; protests erupt in Nandigram
State BJP wrote to the chief electoral officer of West Bengal requesting to remove the SP of Purba Medinipur district immediately. They also alleged that murder was the consequence of inflammatory statements made by CM Mamata Banerjee
With less than 48 hours left for the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a woman worker of the BJP was killed in Nandigram in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. She reportedly belonged to the Scheduled Caste community.