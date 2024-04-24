‘Bhagwa hi lehrayega’: Kangana Ranaut confident of BJP's victory in Lok Sabha Elections
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is contesting as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Mandi seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, has expressed firm belief in the victory of the saffron party in the impending polls.
