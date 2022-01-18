Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann has been named as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

"Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann will be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference in Mohali.

“I congratulate Sardar Bhagwant Mann on being declared CM face of AAP in Punjab. Whole Punjab is looking upto AAP as a hope. Its a huge responsibility and I am sure Bhagwant will bring back smile on the face of every Punjabi," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

I congratulate Sardar Bhagwant Mann on being declared CM face of AAP in Punjab. Whole Punjab is looking upto AAP as a hope. Its a huge responsibility and I am sure Bhagwant will bring back smile on the face of every Punjabi. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 18, 2022

Here is all you need to know about AAP's CM face for Punjab polls

1) Bhagwant Mann is currently an MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat of Punjab.

2) Mann has been elected to the Punjab Lok Sabha seat of Sangrur for two terms in a row since 2014.

3) Born in Satoj village of Sangrur in 1973, Mann started his career as a comedian. He gained popularity from his satires in the TV show 'Jugnu Mast Mast'. He also featured in several other comedy shows.

4) He began his political career in 2011 with the Punjab Peoples Party. Later, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014 and contested the election from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

5) His importance in Punjab politics increased when he defeated veteran leader of Punjab Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who was then a part of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.