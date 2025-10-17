Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav joins RJD in presence of Tejashwi Yadav, wife Chanda likely to get ticket

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, a leading singer and actor popular in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday, October 16, ahead of the Bihar elections 2025. The actor joined the party in presence of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and party heir, Tejashwi Yadav – also the face of the INDIA bloc in the state.

Khesari Lal Yadav was accompanied by his wife, Chanda, who also joined Lalu Prasad's political party and it is speculated that she could receive a party ticket to contest the upcoming Bihar elections 2025.

Tejashwi Yadav did not speak much after the announcement, letting Khesari field questions from journalists.

When asked about his decision to join the RJD, Khesari Yadav said his heart has always been with the party. “My heart has always been with the RJD. It is just that I have joined the party, formally, only now,” he said.

When asked if he or his wife expected a party ticket, Khesari Lal Yadav replied, "There is no difference between us."

He was also asked about a statement he gave to a section of the media a day ago, saying "I have been trying to convince my wife to fight elections. But she says she can only fight with me".

The Bhojpuri superstar replied "Yes, it was so. But when I explained to him how brother (bhaiya) Tejashwi, who tried to transform Bihar during a short stint in power, deserves a better chance, she relented".

The husband or the wife are expected to get the party ticket from a seat in their native district of Saran, which was once represented in the Lok Sabha by the RJD supremo.

Meanwhile, Congress has released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, fielding its state unit chief Rajesh Ram from Kutumba seat and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan from Kadwa.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of polls is October 17, while that for the second phase is October 20. The polling will be held on November 6 and 11. The counting of the votes has been scheduled for November 14.