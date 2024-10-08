Bhupinder Hooda Haryana Election Results 2024: Ex-CM leading in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, as per early trends

  Bhupinder Hooda Haryana Election Results 2024: Political parties in Haryana await election results, with the BJP aiming to retain power and the Congress hopeful for a resurgence. 

Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated8 Oct 2024, 08:57 AM IST
Bhupinder Hooda Haryana Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Bhupinder Singh Hooda is contesting from Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi constituency.
Bhupinder Hooda Haryana Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Bhupinder Singh Hooda is contesting from Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi constituency.

Bhupinder Hooda Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress candidate and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda is currently leading from his stronghold Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district, early media trends show. Hooda is likely reclaim his seat as he has been a stronghold and has won 2009, 2014 and 2019 assembly elections.

Who contested opposite Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi seat?

Hooda contested from Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi seat against Manju Hooda (BJP), Pravin Guskhani (AAP), Sushila Devi (JJP) and Krishan (INLD).

Bhupinder probable CM candidate

Though there has no official announcement, the veteran Congress leader has been two-time chief minister and four-time MP and is seen as a probable CM candidate of the Congress party. The leader of the opposition in Haryana is a prominent Jat leader in a state where the community plays a significant role in determining the outcome in about 40 of the 90 seats.

What did exit poll predict for Bhupinder Singh Hooda?

According to a CVoter exit poll, Hooda is the leading candidate for Haryana Chief Minister with 30.8 percent support, followed by BJP's Nayab Singh Saini at 22.1 percent. Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja rank third and fourth with 9.5 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has the backing of only 4.5 percent of respondents.

Meanwhile, political parties and leaders wait with bated breath as the counting day approaches in Haryana, with the ruling BJP confident of retaining power for a third term, and the Congress, which is out of power for 10 years, more than hopeful of making a comeback when results are announced on Tuesday. The key parties in the fray are the BJP, the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats are likely to see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 08:57 AM IST
