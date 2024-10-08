Bhupinder Hooda Haryana Election Results 2024: Ex-CM leading in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, as per early trends

Bhupinder Hooda Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress candidate and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda is currently leading from his stronghold Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district, early media trends show. Hooda is likely reclaim his seat as he has been a stronghold and has won 2009, 2014 and 2019 assembly elections.

Assembly elections LIVE Updates Who contested opposite Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi seat? Hooda contested from Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi seat against Manju Hooda (BJP), Pravin Guskhani (AAP), Sushila Devi (JJP) and Krishan (INLD).

Bhupinder probable CM candidate Though there has no official announcement, the veteran Congress leader has been two-time chief minister and four-time MP and is seen as a probable CM candidate of the Congress party. The leader of the opposition in Haryana is a prominent Jat leader in a state where the community plays a significant role in determining the outcome in about 40 of the 90 seats.

Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates What did exit poll predict for Bhupinder Singh Hooda? According to a CVoter exit poll, Hooda is the leading candidate for Haryana Chief Minister with 30.8 percent support, followed by BJP's Nayab Singh Saini at 22.1 percent. Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja rank third and fourth with 9.5 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has the backing of only 4.5 percent of respondents.

Also Read | Haryana Result 2024: 5 major constituencies to watch as counting day approaches