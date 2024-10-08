Bhupinder Hooda Haryana Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections will begin at 8 am. The voting in the state was held in single phase on October 5 and recorded 61 percent voter turnout.
One of the top seat in Haryana which is being talked about is Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district which has been a stonghold for Congress leader and former Chief Minister of the state - Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Hooda had won the seat in the 2009, 2014 and 2019 Haryana assembly elections.
The veteran Congress leader has been two-time chief minister and four-time MP is seen as a probable CM candidate of the Congress party, even as there has not been any official announcement yet. The leader of the opposition in Haryana is a prominent Jat leader in a state where the community plays a significant role in determining the outcome in about 40 of the 90 seats voting today.
Who is opposite Hooda from Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi constituency?
Hooda is contesting from Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi constituency against Manju Hooda (BJP), Pravin Guskhani (AAP), Sushila Devi (JJP) and Krishan (INLD).
Bhupinder Singh Hooda frontrunner for Haryana CM?
Hooda is the key contendar for Haryana CM's post if the party comes to power. Another heavyweight and Dalit leader from Haryana Kumari Selja has thrown her hat in the ring, queering the pitch for the Jat stalwart. AICC general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Selja has publicly staked claim to the CM's post and said the high command will take the final call on who will lead the state should the party win tomorrow. Hooda who had a say in selecting over 70 of the 90 party candidates in Haryana, would be the evident choice for the top job should exit poll results translate into reality.
2019 Haryana Assembly election results
In 2019, the BJP formed the government with the support of JJP while most Independents had also extended support. However, JJP's post-poll tie-up with the BJP ended after the saffron party replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister in March this year.
Security update ahead of counting of votes
Ahead of the counting of votes, Jhajjar Deputy Commissioner Capt. Shakti Singh said, "...Randomisation of counting staff will be done, it will be decided which counting staff will go to which table...Strong room will be opened and counting will begin at 8 am...Only designated counting agents are being allowed to enter...Only those on election duty are being permitted entry..."
Who contested opposite Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi seat?
Security heightened in Rohtak ahead of the counting
Security has been heightened in the Rohtak district ahead of the counting of votes. One of the top seat in Haryana which is being talked about is Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district which has been a stonghold for Congress leader and former Chief Minister of the state - Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
Who are the seven key candidates in Haryana?
The key canddiates in Haryana are:
CM Nayab Singh Saini – Ladwa
Bhupinder Singh Hooda – Garhi Sampla-Kiloi
Vinesh Phogat – Julana
Savitri Jindal – Hisar
Captain Abhimanyu – Narnaund
Dushyant Chautala – Uchana Kalan
Anurag Dhanda - Kalayat
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
How will the counting of votes conducted?
All you need to know about Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi seat?
Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi has long been a key constituency for Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who secured victories in the elections of 2009, 2014, and 2019. In the 2019 election, he triumphed over Satish Nandal who had contested from BJP, achieving a margin of 58,312 votes.
His victory in 2014 came with a margin of 47,185 votes. In 2009, Hooda received a total of 89,849 votes, winning by a significant margin of 72,100.
'People have decided for change': Deepender Hooda confident of Congress' victory in Haryana
Earlier while speaking to news agency ANI, Deepender Hooda had said, "In Haryana, the trend is Congress and the scenario is Congress. People have decided for a change and that is the trend you can see visibly across Haryana. How can the BJP say who will be the CM of Congress and also that they are forming govt? I thank the BJP that the main issue of discussion in their party is who will be Congress' Chief Minister. This means they have accepted that Congress is coming to power and people are going to bless the Congress party"
What did exit poll on Haryana CM predict?
According to a CVoter exit poll, Bhupinder Singh Hooda is the leading candidate for Haryana Chief Minister with 30.8% support, followed by BJP's Nayab Singh Saini at 22.1%. Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja rank third and fourth with 9.5% and 4.9%, respectively. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has the backing of only 4.5% of respondents,
What did exit poll for Haryana predict?
Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana. Almost all the exit polls released on Saturday predicted that the Congress party would wrest power from the BJP in Haryana after remaining in opposition for ten years. The Congress party, which carried a high-decibel campaign under former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is predicted to win 49-55 seats in the 90-member House. The majority mark for a party or a coalition to form government in Haryana is 46
'No infighting, high command will decide CM,' says Congress' Bhupinder Hooda
Thwarting any rumours of infighting with the Congress party, former Haryana Chief Minister and party leader Bhupinder Hooda said that the decision of who will become the Chief Minister if Congress wins the assembly elections would ultimately rest with the high command.
While speaking to the news agency ANI on October 5, Bhupinder Hooda had said, "There is no infighting which is happening, Congress has their rules, they will look at the elected representatives and then the high command would take the decision."