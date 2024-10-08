LIVE UPDATES

Bhupinder Hooda Haryana Election Results 2024 Live Update: Will former CM secure another victory? Counting to begin at 8

3 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2024, 07:31 AM IST

Bhupinder Hooda Haryana Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi has long been a key constituency for Bhupinder Singh Hooda. In the 2019, he won with a margin of 58,312 votes while his win in 2014 was by 47,185 votes, and in 2009, he achieved a notable margin of 72,100 votes.