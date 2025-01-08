In what could prove to be a major boost to Arvind Kejriwal and a setback for Congress ahead of the Delhi election, Mamata Banerjee has extended her party's support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Recently, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had also extended his support to Arvind Kejriwal. While both AAP and Congress have been part of INDIA bloc, strains have emerged between the two with AAP calling for Congress' removal from the alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rift within the INDIA bloc over Congress leadership appears to have widened, with Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav lending their support to AAP in Delhi and Congress fighting alone.

Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has extended support to his party in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5. In a post on X, Arvind Kejriwal thanked TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for extending her support to AAP. Also Read | Why Delhi Election 2025 is AAP’s toughest test and BJP’s prestige battle – explained in 5 key points {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arvind Kejriwal said, “TMC has announced support to AAP in Delhi elections. I am personally grateful to Mamata Didi. Thank you Didi. U have always supported and blessed us in our good and bad times."

The AAP convenor had earlier thanked Akhilesh Yadav for his party's support, saying, “Thank you so much, Akhilesh ji. You have always supported us and stood by us. I and the people of Delhi are grateful for this."

Reacting to Kejriwal's post, senior TMC leader Derek O' Brien said, "We have your back @AamAadmiParty" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}