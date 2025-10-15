Bihar assembly election 2025: Nitish Kumar's JD(U) releases first list of 57 candidates—check complete list here

Bihar assembly election 2025: Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has released the first list of 57 candidates on Wednesday, October 15.
Alamnagar – Narendra Narayan Yadav
Bihari Ganj – Niranjan Kumar Mehta
Singheshwar – Ramesh Rishidev
Madhepura – Kavita Saha
Sonbarsa – Ratnesh Sada
Mahishi – Gunjewshwar Saha
Kusheshwar Asthan – Atirek Kumar
Benipur – Vinay Kumar Chaudhary
Darbhanga Gramin – Ishwar Mandal
Bahadurpur – Madan Sahni
Gaighat – Komal Singh
Minapur – Ajay Kushwaha
Sakra – Aditya Kumar
Kanti – Ajit Kumar
Bhorey – Sunil Kumar
Hathua – Ramsewak Singh
Baroli – Manjeet Singh
Jiradei – Bhishan Kushwaha
Raghunathpur – Vikas Kumar Singh
Barharia – Indradev Patel
Ekma – Dhumal Singh
Manjhi – Randhir Singh
Parsa – Chhote Lal Rai
Vaishali – Siddharth Patel
Rajapakar – Mehendra Ram
Mahnar – Umesh Singh Kushwaha
Kalyanpur – Maheshwar Hazari
Warissnagar – Dr. Manjarik Mrinal
Samastipur – Ashwamegh Devi
30. Morwa – Vidyasagar Singh Nishad
Sarairanjan – Vijay Kumar Chaudhary
Vibhutipur – Raveena Kushwaha
Hasanpur – Raj Kumar Rai
Cheria Bariyarpur – Abhishek Kumar
Matihani – Rajkumar Singh
Alauli – Ramchandra Sada
Khagaria – Bablu Mandal
Beldour – Panna Lal Patel
Jamalpur – Nachiketa Mandal
Suryagarha – Ramanand Mandal
Sheikhpura – Randhir Kumar Soni
Barbigha – Dr. Kumar Pushpanjay
Asthawan – Jitendra Kumar
Rajgir – Kaushal Kishor
Islampur – Roohail Ranjan
Hilsa – Krishna Murari Sharan
Nalanda – Shravan Kumar
Harnaut – Harinarayan Singh
Mokama – Anant Singh
Masaurhi – Arun Manjhi
Phulwari – Shyam Rajak
Sandesh – Radha Charan Sah
Jagdishpur – Shribhagwan Singh Kushwaha
Dumraon – Rahul Singh
Rajpur – Santosh Kumar Nirala
Earlier this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Tuesday, as per an official statement. On Monday, Jan Suraaj released its second list comprising 65 candidates, positioning itself ahead of its competitors in terms of ticket distribution.
Speaking a day prior, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor emphasised that the list reflects the party's commitment to ensuring proportional representation for different communities. "Of the 116 names released in the list, 25 were reserved. Of the 91 seats being released for the general category, 31 are allocated to the EBC community, 21 to the OBC community, and 21 to the Muslim community," he stated at a press conference.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar election on Sunday. As per the arrangement, both the BJP and Janata Dal (United) [JDU] will contest 101 seats each. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allocated 29 seats, while the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will each contest six seats.
The NDA alliance comprises the BJP, JDU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Wednesday said that since the elections were declared on October 6, enforcement agencies have seized a total of ₹33.97 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies. The state goes to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be out on November 14.
(With inputs from ANI)
