Bihar assembly election 2025: Nitish Kumar's JD(U) releases first list of 57 candidates—check complete list here

Bihar assembly election 2025: Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has released the first list of 57 candidates on Wednesday, October 15.

Bihar election 2025: JDU first list candidates

Constituency – Candidates Alamnagar – Narendra Narayan Yadav

Bihari Ganj – Niranjan Kumar Mehta

Singheshwar – Ramesh Rishidev

Madhepura – Kavita Saha

Sonbarsa – Ratnesh Sada

Mahishi – Gunjewshwar Saha

Kusheshwar Asthan – Atirek Kumar

Benipur – Vinay Kumar Chaudhary

Darbhanga Gramin – Ishwar Mandal

Bahadurpur – Madan Sahni

Gaighat – Komal Singh

Minapur – Ajay Kushwaha

Sakra – Aditya Kumar

Kanti – Ajit Kumar

Bhorey – Sunil Kumar

Hathua – Ramsewak Singh

Baroli – Manjeet Singh

Jiradei – Bhishan Kushwaha

Raghunathpur – Vikas Kumar Singh

Barharia – Indradev Patel

Ekma – Dhumal Singh

Manjhi – Randhir Singh

Parsa – Chhote Lal Rai

Vaishali – Siddharth Patel

Rajapakar – Mehendra Ram

Mahnar – Umesh Singh Kushwaha

Kalyanpur – Maheshwar Hazari

Warissnagar – Dr. Manjarik Mrinal

Samastipur – Ashwamegh Devi

30. Morwa – Vidyasagar Singh Nishad

Sarairanjan – Vijay Kumar Chaudhary

Vibhutipur – Raveena Kushwaha

Hasanpur – Raj Kumar Rai

Cheria Bariyarpur – Abhishek Kumar

Matihani – Rajkumar Singh

Alauli – Ramchandra Sada

Khagaria – Bablu Mandal

Beldour – Panna Lal Patel

Jamalpur – Nachiketa Mandal

Suryagarha – Ramanand Mandal

Sheikhpura – Randhir Kumar Soni

Barbigha – Dr. Kumar Pushpanjay

Asthawan – Jitendra Kumar

Rajgir – Kaushal Kishor

Islampur – Roohail Ranjan

Hilsa – Krishna Murari Sharan

Nalanda – Shravan Kumar

Harnaut – Harinarayan Singh

Mokama – Anant Singh

Masaurhi – Arun Manjhi

Phulwari – Shyam Rajak

Sandesh – Radha Charan Sah

Jagdishpur – Shribhagwan Singh Kushwaha

Dumraon – Rahul Singh

Rajpur – Santosh Kumar Nirala

Earlier this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Tuesday, as per an official statement. On Monday, Jan Suraaj released its second list comprising 65 candidates, positioning itself ahead of its competitors in terms of ticket distribution.

Speaking a day prior, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor emphasised that the list reflects the party's commitment to ensuring proportional representation for different communities. "Of the 116 names released in the list, 25 were reserved. Of the 91 seats being released for the general category, 31 are allocated to the EBC community, 21 to the OBC community, and 21 to the Muslim community," he stated at a press conference.

Bihar election: NDA seat sharing formula The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar election on Sunday. As per the arrangement, both the BJP and Janata Dal (United) [JDU] will contest 101 seats each. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allocated 29 seats, while the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will each contest six seats.

The NDA alliance comprises the BJP, JDU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Wednesday said that since the elections were declared on October 6, enforcement agencies have seized a total of ₹33.97 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies. The state goes to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be out on November 14.