Bihar assembly election 2025: Political parties urge EC to hold polls after Chhath festival in single phase

During a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, representatives from six national and six state parties urged for Bihar assembly election to be conducted soon after Chhath in the minimal phases, according to officials, PTI reported.

Advertisement

Chhath, a significant festival in Bihar celebrated six days after Diwali, will take place from October 25 to 28 this year. During Diwali and Chhath, many people working outside Bihar return home for the celebrations, making it an ideal time to conduct polls to encourage higher voter turnout. The last assembly elections in the state were held in 2020 over three phases amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The election authorities are currently in Patna for two days to assess the state’s poll readiness. The term of the Bihar assembly concludes on November 22. The first phase of elections is expected to be held at the end of October.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar headed a delegation that met with representatives from all recognised national and state political parties, including the BJP, JD(U), RJD, Congress, and others, to discuss election-related matters and collect their feedback.

Advertisement

Also Read | Political parties to hold talks with EC team in Patna today

The poll body took to X and said, “Under the chairmanship of the Chief Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar, the discussion with all 12 recognised political parties of Bihar began with Election Commissioner Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Election Commissioner Dr. Vivek Joshi, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer Shri Vinod Gunjyal, and senior officials of the Commission.”

Advertisement

‘No eligible voter to be left out, no ineligible person to be included in Electoral rolls’ The review comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) released the final electoral roll for the Bihar assembly elections on September 30, completing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The final list contains 7.42 crore electors, compared to 7.89 crore electors recorded on June 24 this year.

According to an ECI press release, 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, which had 7.24 crore electors as of August 1, 2025, according to ANI.

The release detailed that 3.66 lakh ineligible voters were removed from the draft list, while 21.53 lakh eligible voters were added (Form 6), bringing the total number of electors to 7.42 crore.

Advertisement

The SIR was conducted in accordance with Article 326 of the Constitution and aligns with the ECI's principle of ensuring "no eligible voter to be left out, and no ineligible person to be included in the Electoral rolls," the release mentioned.

In Patna, over 1.63 lakh electors have been added across 14 assembly constituencies, as reported by the district administration.

Madhubani district saw an addition of 85,645 voters after the draft publication, and Nalanda district’s seven constituencies experienced an increase of 56,423 voters following the resolution of claims and objections.

Currently, in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA holds 131 seats, with the BJP occupying 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two Independents. The Mahagathbandhan holds 111 seats, including 77 by the RJD, 19 by Congress, 11 by CPI(ML), 2 by CPI(M), and 2 by CPI.

Advertisement